Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

The Company is pleased to confirm the successful closing of its recent financing, raising a total of C$8,523,000 with the sale of 21,307,500 common shares. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of C$409,900 in cash, and issued 1,030,375 finders' warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible arm's length finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 per share until June 12, 2027. All securities issued are subject to a hold period until October 13, 2025. For further details with respect to Sranan's Offering, please refer to Sranan's news releases dated May 30, 2025, June 4, 2025 and June 12, 2025, available for viewing on Sranan's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).
About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.
Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.
For more information, visit sranangold .
