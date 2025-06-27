403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin: Russia-US Relations Improving, Moscow Ready For New Talks With Kyiv
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 27 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that relations between Moscow and Washington are "significantly improving," adding that US President Donald Trump is seeking a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at a press conference following the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Minsk, Putin said a meeting with Trump is "entirely possible," noting that preparations are already underway.
He added that Russia and the US have promising economic cooperation prospects, with several US firms expressing interest in returning to the Russian market.
He also reiterated Moscow's openness to a new round of negotiations with Kyiv, stating that talks are ongoing at the delegation level and that both sides are discussing the timing for the next round.
Putin praised progress within the Eurasian Economic Union, noting that some member states have achieved economic growth rates exceeding 5 percent, compared to the global average of 3.3 percent, highlighting rising investment levels in Russia despite ongoing economic challenges.
He accused the West of promoting a militaristic agenda by portraying Russia as aggressive, saying Moscow had been "deceived" about NATO's eastward expansion despite earlier promises to the contrary.
Putin said the next Eurasian Economic Union leaders' summit will be held informally in St. Petersburg before the year's end, with a focus on strengthening regional economic integration.
Regarding Ukraine, Putin announced Russia is ready to transfer an additional 3,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers' bodies, after having previously handed over 6,000, and is awaiting a response from Kyiv.
He concluded by noting recent discussions on Ukraine with Uzbekistan's president and the UAE Crown Prince. (end)
dan
Speaking at a press conference following the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Minsk, Putin said a meeting with Trump is "entirely possible," noting that preparations are already underway.
He added that Russia and the US have promising economic cooperation prospects, with several US firms expressing interest in returning to the Russian market.
He also reiterated Moscow's openness to a new round of negotiations with Kyiv, stating that talks are ongoing at the delegation level and that both sides are discussing the timing for the next round.
Putin praised progress within the Eurasian Economic Union, noting that some member states have achieved economic growth rates exceeding 5 percent, compared to the global average of 3.3 percent, highlighting rising investment levels in Russia despite ongoing economic challenges.
He accused the West of promoting a militaristic agenda by portraying Russia as aggressive, saying Moscow had been "deceived" about NATO's eastward expansion despite earlier promises to the contrary.
Putin said the next Eurasian Economic Union leaders' summit will be held informally in St. Petersburg before the year's end, with a focus on strengthening regional economic integration.
Regarding Ukraine, Putin announced Russia is ready to transfer an additional 3,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers' bodies, after having previously handed over 6,000, and is awaiting a response from Kyiv.
He concluded by noting recent discussions on Ukraine with Uzbekistan's president and the UAE Crown Prince. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment