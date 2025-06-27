UAE Re-Convicts 24 Members Of 'Justice And Dignity' Terror Group To Life In Prison

The UAE Supreme Court issued a ruling on June 26, partially overturning a previous verdict by the State Security Chamber of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals.

In its decision, the Supreme Court re-convicted 24 individuals involved in the high-profile case known in the media as the "Justice and Dignity Terrorist Organisation" case.

The defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for collaborating with the terrorist group“Justice and Dignity” and for financing the banned“Al Islah (Reform) Group".

The court also ordered the confiscation of funds and materials linked to the two offences.

On July 10 last year, the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals State Security Division convicted six companies in the Justice and Dignity Organisation's case, along with the 53 members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisatio .

The court sentenced them to penalties ranging from life imprisonment to fines of up to Dh20 million.