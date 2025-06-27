UAE Re-Convicts 24 Members Of 'Justice And Dignity' Terror Group To Life In Prison
The UAE Supreme Court issued a ruling on June 26, partially overturning a previous verdict by the State Security Chamber of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals.
In its decision, the Supreme Court re-convicted 24 individuals involved in the high-profile case known in the media as the "Justice and Dignity Terrorist Organisation" case.Recommended For You UAE, Pakistan sign visa exemption agreement for some passport holders
The defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for collaborating with the terrorist group“Justice and Dignity” and for financing the banned“Al Islah (Reform) Group".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The court also ordered the confiscation of funds and materials linked to the two offences.
On July 10 last year, the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals State Security Division convicted six companies in the Justice and Dignity Organisation's case, along with the 53 members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisatio .
The court sentenced them to penalties ranging from life imprisonment to fines of up to Dh20 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment