India Exports First-Ever Rose-Scented Litchis From Punjab To Qatar & UAE

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, Government of Punjab, has facilitated the export of the first-ever consignment of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot to Qatar and the UAE.

On 23 June 2025, a 1 metric tonne shipment of premium rose-scented litchis was flagged off to Doha, Qatar, along with an additional 0.5 metric tonne consignment dispatched to Dubai, UAE-marking a dual export milestone and reinforcing India's growing stature in global fresh fruit markets.

This initiative was made possible through the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Punjab Horticulture Department, the Lulu Group, and progressive farmer Prabhat Singh from Sujanpur, who supplied the high-quality rose-scented litchis.

According to the National Horticulture Board, Punjab produced 71,490 metric tonnes of litchi in FY 2023–24-contributing 12.39 percent to India's total litchi output-across 4,327 hectares, with an average yield of 16,523 kg/ha. In the same period, India exported 639.53 metric tonnes of litchi.

India's fruits and vegetables exports reached USD 3.87 billion in FY 2024–25 (April–March), reflecting a 5.67 percent growth year-on-year.

While traditional exports like mangoes, bananas, grapes, and oranges remain dominant, emerging products such as cherries, jamun, and litchis are increasingly making inroads into overseas markets.

