India Exports First-Ever Rose-Scented Litchis From Punjab To Qatar & UAE
On 23 June 2025, a 1 metric tonne shipment of premium rose-scented litchis was flagged off to Doha, Qatar, along with an additional 0.5 metric tonne consignment dispatched to Dubai, UAE-marking a dual export milestone and reinforcing India's growing stature in global fresh fruit markets.
This initiative was made possible through the coordinated efforts of APEDA, the Punjab Horticulture Department, the Lulu Group, and progressive farmer Prabhat Singh from Sujanpur, who supplied the high-quality rose-scented litchis.
According to the National Horticulture Board, Punjab produced 71,490 metric tonnes of litchi in FY 2023–24-contributing 12.39 percent to India's total litchi output-across 4,327 hectares, with an average yield of 16,523 kg/ha. In the same period, India exported 639.53 metric tonnes of litchi.
India's fruits and vegetables exports reached USD 3.87 billion in FY 2024–25 (April–March), reflecting a 5.67 percent growth year-on-year.
While traditional exports like mangoes, bananas, grapes, and oranges remain dominant, emerging products such as cherries, jamun, and litchis are increasingly making inroads into overseas markets.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment