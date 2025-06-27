North To Shore: New Jersey's Premier Cultural Festival Welcomes Portugal's Dapunksportif To Close Out The Celebration

DaPunksportif brings raw energy and rock 'n' roll power from Portugal to Newark, closing out the North to Shore Festival 2025 with their electrifying U.S. debut.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From June 14 to 29, New Jersey welcomed the third edition of North to Shore, the state's premier cultural festival spanning Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Newark. Featuring an eclectic lineup of iconic artists, international acts, and emerging talent, the festival has become a driving force in promoting artistic diversity, cultural identity, and economic development across the Garden State.One of the festival's standout moments took place on June 26, when Stone Temple Pilots brought their signature '90s alternative rock to the NJPAC in Newark, delivering a high-octane performance that electrified thousands of fans. Now, all eyes turn to June 29, when the festival closes in the heart of Newark's Ironbound with a full day of live music, street food, and cultural celebration at Taste of the City – Sounds of the Ironbound, a signature North to Shore event.From Portugal to Newark: Dapunksportif Makes Explosive U.S. DebutHeadlining the street festival is Dapunksportif, a powerhouse rock band from Peniche, Portugal, making their first-ever U.S. appearance. Known for their gritty, guitar-driven fusion of classic rock, stoner, and punk, the band gained national attention after performing at the 2023 Festival da Canção. Their latest album, Rock'n'Roll Salvation, was produced by Alain Johannes - whose credits include Queens of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, and PJ Harvey - giving the record a strong international pedigree.A Street Festival Fueled by Culture, Community & Culinary ExcellenceThe Ironbound district, one of the most culturally vibrant areas in the state, will see Ferry Street closed to traffic from 12 PM to 8 PM on Sunday and transformed into a walkable cultural promenade. The festival highlights Newark's growing reputation as America's Capital of Authentic Food, featuring world-class dining and diverse performances.Curated by Plusable, a Newark cultural and communications agency and produced in collaboration with Councilman Michael Silva and Mayor Ras J. Baraka, the event celebrates Newark's global identity through food, music, and community pride.What to Expect:- Outdoor dining from Newark's top restaurants and cafés- Live music, DJs, and cultural performances lighting up Ferry Street all day long- A celebration of Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish, Ecuadorian, and other global communities through food and soundThe Official Taste of the City. Sounds of the Ironbound Main Stage @ Five Corners (between Polk and Merchant St):2:00 PM – The Randy Haze Trio - Newark-based rock band known for their dynamic sound and deep local following4:00 PM – Troubleman - A beloved Newark band blending afrobeat, reggae, ska, dub, and rock, with performances alongside The Expendables, The Slackers, and other genre icons6:00 PM – Dapunksportif (Directly from Portugal)North 2 Shore: A Festival on the RiseInspired by South by Southwest, North to Shore by Prudential, has rapidly grown into one of the East Coast's most impactful cultural movements. In just two years, it has delivered over 650 events, attracted 500,000+ attendees, and generated $25 million+ for New Jersey's creative economy.As the festival wraps on June 29, Dapunksportif are set to deliver a finale that's as explosive and unforgettable as their international rise - showcasing the power of Portuguese rock on a global stage.Event Info:Taste of the City – Sounds of the Ironbound Street FestivalSunday, June 29 | 12 PM – 8 PMFerry Street, Ironbound – Newark, NJFree + Open to the Public | Rain or ShineLearn more at northtoshore

