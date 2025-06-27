Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Reveals Major Growth In Trade With EAEU

2025-06-27 08:05:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union countries increased by 80 percent last year, reaching $18 billion, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

“I am pleased to note that the range of trade operations is expanding, primarily due to increased shipments of industrial products. The number of joint ventures and projects has tripled,” Mirziyoyev said.

He added that in March, the fourth meeting of the joint working group was successfully held, resulting in agreed measures for the phased removal of technical barriers, deeper industrial cooperation, and the stimulation of business initiatives.

“We have begun implementing a new three-year plan covering around 40 specific activities. Uzbekistan is also actively participating in important EAEU initiatives, including projects and programs such as the Eurasian AgroExpress, the development of e-commerce, digitalization, freight transport, and the climate agenda,” the President added.

In April, Uzbekistan completed all procedures and joined the agreement establishing the Eurasian Development Bank. Together with the bank, the country is developing a promising portfolio of infrastructure modernization projects in metallurgy, textiles, chemicals, and other strategic sectors.

