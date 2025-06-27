Pharvaris Announces Clinical Trial Data Highlighting Deucrictibant For The Treatment Of HAE To Be Presented At The 2025 US HAEA National Summit
Details of the presentations are as follows:
- Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Data Snapshot Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study
Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation, #22
Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET Title: Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study
Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation, #20
Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET Title: CHAPTER-3 Phase 3 Trial Design: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Extended-Release Tablet for Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
Presenter: H. Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D.
Format: Poster Presentation, #5
Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study
Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.
Format: Poster Presentation, #23
Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET Title: Durability of response to a single dose of oral deucrictibant for on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks
Presenter: Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation, #9
Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET Title: Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in Hereditary Angioedema: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis
Presenter: Mark D. Scarupa, M.D.
Format: Poster Presentation, #7
Date, time: Friday, July 11, 12:30-13:30 ET
The posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: .
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacyTM and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit .
Contact
Maggie Beller
Executive Director, Head of Corporate and Investor Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment