Karnataka: Five Tigers Found Dead In MM Hills Due To Poisoning, Probe Underway

Chamrajanagar: The mystery surrounding the death of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills has been solved. Although the deaths were initially suspected to be unnatural, the exact cause was unknown. After a post-mortem examination of the mother tigress and her four cubs, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Hiralal confirmed that poisoning was the cause of death.

Tigers consumed poisoned cow meat

CCF Hiralal stated that the mother tigress, aged 8 years, and her 10-month-old cubs died after consuming poisoned cow meat. He added that the exact quantity and type of poison used will be known after lab tests are completed. It remains to be determined whether the cow was poisoned before or after being hunted by the tigress. Preliminary signs indicate the tiger attacked the cow from the rear.

All organs from the cow and the tigers have been sent to the laboratory to determine the exact nature of the poison. The deaths occurred approximately three days ago.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances of the deaths and identify those responsible. There are reports suggesting that forest watchers may not have patrolled the area due to delays in receiving their salaries.

Tamil Nadu cattle link under probe

Investigators are also examining whether the cow came from Tamil Nadu or belonged to local residents. Previous complaints about the transport and sale of cows and manure from Tamil Nadu will be looked into. Ownership of the cow is a key part of the investigation.

The carcasses of the mother tigress and her four cubs have been cremated on-site as per protocol. Further updates will follow based on the lab results and departmental investigation.