Azerbaijan Signs Agreement With China's EPPEI To Study Electricity Transmission Network

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Xu Lu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC), on the sidelines of his official visit to China, Azernews reports, citing a post share by the Minister on his official X account.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%