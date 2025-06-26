Wuxi Apptec Nantong Site Receives 2025 Architizer A+Award For Its Unique Blend Of Technology And Humanity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Architizer A+Awards, recognized as one of the most influential global architecture awards, celebrates groundbreaking designs that redefine functionality and aesthetics. Competing against thousands of entries from over 80 countries, WuXi AppTec's Nantong site stood out for its visionary design concept of 'technological-humanistic symbiosis'.

Located in Jiangsu province, China, the Nantong site is an integral part of WuXi AppTec's CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform, offering comprehensive chemistry, biology, and testing solutions to global customers. Designed by the acclaimed architectural firm, the campus integrates operational efficiency with human-centered design. Featuring eight main buildings arranged in two clusters, the site's layout fosters collaboration and innovation while harmonizing with its natural and urban surroundings. The Z-shaped laboratory and R&D office area form a distinctive urban frontage, creating seamless connection between science, community, and environment.

The Nantong site exemplifies WuXi AppTec's broader efforts to integrate technology, environmental sustainability, and community engagement into its operations and facilities. For instance, the Couvet site in Switzerland is built with industry-leading energy efficiency standards, while the Munich site in Germany, certified as LEED Platinum, showcases sustainable construction and advanced technical infrastructure.

As a global enabling platform for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, WuXi AppTec is dedicated to building a brighter, healthier future where "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024 and its open-access platform is enabling around 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

SOURCE WuXi AppTec