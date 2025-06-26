Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Moves Toward Beacon Gold Mill Restart And Bulk Sampling At Swanson Project



LaFleur Minerals plans to restart its fully-permitted and recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Quebec, by early 2026, offering many surrounding gold projects a much-needed nearby milling option.

In addition, a minimum 5,000-metre diamond drilling program is launching at the company's wholly-owned 166 km2 Swanson Gold Project this month, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) is underway to evaluate open-pit mining and milling scenarios at current gold prices, as they rise above $3,300/oz, expected to hit $4,000/oz by the second quarter of 2026, JP Morgan analysts say. In support of the company's Swanson Project plans for a 100,000-tonne bulk sample to be processed at the Beacon Mill, LaFleur expects a conservative restart cost of C$5-6 million, which includes further upgrades, benefitting from no outstanding royalties or encumbrances, providing investors both near-term production potential and exposure to the upside of surging gold, with a site visit planned for July 2025 for prospective investors and analysts.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian near-term gold producer, is making steady progress toward restarting its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Quebec, and launching a large-scale bulk sampling program at its Swanson Gold Project ( ). The company aims to reinitiate gold production by early 2026, situated in Canada's most prolific gold-producing region, aligning with record-high gold prices now exceeding US$3,300 per ounce.

LaFleur acquired the Beacon Gold Mill, strategically located in Quebec's Abitibi Gold Belt, in late 2024. The facility had already been given over C$20 million in repairs and upgrades under its previous owner, Monarch Mining, before being acquired under opportunistic terms by what is now known as...

