Bonsai Launches Telemetry Platform To Connect All Farm Equipment - Autonomous Or Not

MENAFN - News Direct) Bonsai Robotics Inc. ("Bonsai"), a leading developer of agriculture AI solutions, announced the launch of its proprietary offering for building a transformative connected farming platform for high-value crops. The company's software ecosystem,, will expand from support of its fully autonomous machines to enabling conventional tractors and implements to be monitored and managed through the same digital interface.

This new intelligent management solution is powered by the Topcon CL-55, a compact telemetry device that plugs directly into the existing CAN bus - a standard interface on most modern tractors and implements. With this connection, real-time machine data is transmitted via Topcon's CloudLink service and seamlessly integrated into Bonsai's cloud platform. Growers can monitor and manage every piece of equipment - new or old, autonomous or not - through a single, unified interface powered by Bonsai's Teletrace ecosystem.

“Bonsai's mission is to bring the AI revolution to the field by unlocking the ability to reimagine how machines are built, deployed, and managed,” said Tyler Niday, CEO and co-founder of Bonsai .“Our solution is no longer limited to just autonomous equipment. Now, any farm machinery, regardless of make or vintage, can be transformed into a smart machine utilizing Teletrace allowing growers to manage mixed fleets from anywhere and track operational utilization, performance and metrics such as harvest rate, input usage and more.”

Bonsai's autonomy system is purpose-built for the harsh, variable conditions of orchard environments – where GPS, LiDAR, and satellite-based systems often fall short, and dust is a constant challenge. In addition, the company's vision-based autonomy stack enables reliable operation under dense canopy, uneven terrain and without GPS dependency. With Teletrace, growers can now reduce operator error through digital job dispatching and smart implement control and prepare for phased autonomy adoption without the cost of full equipment upgrades.

“Permanent crops have seen mechanical innovation, but not digital transformation,” Niday added.“We are here to change that. With Bonsai, the orchard is no longer an offline black hole of information, but now a connected, intelligent system.”

Using Bonsai's new Teletrace telemetry platform, a grower monitors multiple jobs across their farm, including chemical application and fuel efficiency to maximize ROI for inputs and equipment usage.

This launch follows successful deployments across almonds, pistachios and citrus operations in California and Australia, where growers are using Bonsai to automate spraying, mowing, disking, shaking and sweeping- and now, to track and manage conventional equipment as well. The company's long-term vision is to manage a diverse set of machines across brands, horsepower ranges, and autonomy levels from a single, intuitive platform.

About Bonsai Robotics

Bonsai Robotics Inc. is reimagining farming production systems with an AI-first approach to provide vision-based autonomous solutions for harsh environments. Based on patented AI models, a leading orchard data set and computer-vision software, Bonsai's solutions integrate seamlessly to make OEM equipment operate autonomously. Bonsai technology can navigate in GNSS-denied environments, without a cellular or internet connection, making the highly affordable technology ideal for the toughest physical conditions where dust, darkness, debris, elevation changes and vibration may occur. Learn more at