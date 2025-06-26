Ocean Power Technologies Awarded Patent For System And Method For Vehicle Charging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and sustainable marine energy and data solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its U.S. patent application titled“System and Method for Vehicle Charging.”

The newly allowed patent (Application No. 18/936,528) protects OPT's breakthrough system for an autonomous, floating marine charging solution. Designed to address the increasing demand for clean maritime operations, the invention enables electric vessels-including uncrewed surface vehicles-to safely locate, dock with, and recharge from a floating energy platform while at sea.

David Goldstein, VP of Technology and Innovation at OPT, commented:“This patent is a direct reflection of the innovation culture at Ocean Power Technologies. By enabling offshore electric charging without reliance on port infrastructure, we're solving a real-world bottleneck to persistent, autonomous maritime operations. This technology will be a cornerstone of how our WAM-V®s operate in extended missions when paired with our PowerBuoy®.”

This innovation is core to OPT's vision of scalable, intelligent offshore infrastructure. The floating charging station will integrate seamlessly with the PowerBuoy® platform, allowing it to serve as both a power generation node and a recharging hub. When combined, these systems will enable WAM-V® autonomous surface vehicles to conduct long-duration missions with minimized downtime and no need for shore return.

The patent covers multiple key features, including:





Signal-emitting guidance systems for dynamic maritime docking.

Flexible and secure mooring structures to stabilize vessels during energy transfer.

Wired and wireless energy delivery mechanisms; and Options for wave-powered self-sustaining energy generation.

Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of OPT, added:

“This patent exemplifies the kind of transformative thinking that allows us to lead in offshore autonomy. By enabling persistent power-at-sea, we're not only increasing the endurance of our WAM-V®s but also expanding what's possible for our defense, commercial, and scientific customers. This is another strong step in building a truly intelligent and resilient ocean infrastructure.”

With this patent, OPT strengthens its IP portfolio and expands its capacity to support clients operating in remote or infrastructure-limited marine environments. The solution provides a foundational capability for extending the range and autonomy of uncrewed maritime systems.

