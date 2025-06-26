Accelerate Code Vulnerability Remediation With Derscanner's New Offline AI Engine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DerScanner launches DerTriage & DerCodeFix to boost AI-powered vulnerability management, cut false positives by 90%, and ensure full data privacy.

- Lauren Connell, PR Director at DerScannerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DerScanner has launched its latest suite of AI capabilities, introducing DerTriage and DerCodeFix to redefine vulnerability management for development and security teams. These tools enable faster remediation, reduce false positives by up to 90%, and provide practical, actionable solutions, all while ensuring complete data privacy.This release also marks the debut of DerScanner's brand-new core engine, which operates entirely offline. Both DerTriage and DerCodeFix are now deployable on-premises, making them fully functional in air-gapped, cloud-restricted, and high-compliance environments. The offline architecture ensures businesses maintain full control over intellectual property and sensitive data without compromising on performance or speed."With our offline architecture, security teams can work smarter and more collaboratively, transforming traditional bottlenecks into value-driving opportunities," said Lauren Connell, PR Director at DerScanner. "We're proud to offer a solution that achieves robust privacy without compromising speed or effectiveness."Innovative Tools for Enhanced Productivity and SecurityDerScanner's new features help modern dev teams tackle vulnerabilities without disrupting fast-paced workflows:DerTriage is an AI-driven triage solution that cuts through static application security testing (SAST ) noise. It prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real-world context, reducing false positives by as much as 90%. This precision allows developers to focus on high-impact issues, significantly accelerating time-to-remediation.DerCodeFix goes beyond detection to instant remediation. Through AI-generated, production-ready code snippets, DerCodeFix automates fixes while enhancing developer knowledge by explaining the logic behind each solution. It eliminates inefficiencies, boosts remediation quality, and enables developers to learn best practices in the flow of work."With DerCodeFix AI, we've cut time-to-remediation from hours to seconds," said Lauren Connell, PR Director at DerScanner. "DerTriage reduces false positives by up to 90%, enabling faster, more confident software delivery."Full Privacy and Compliance, No CompromiseA standout feature of DerScanner is its offline AI architecture, ensuring that all data and processes remain entirely on-premises. From intellectual property protection to compliance in air-gapped environments, this design provides unparalleled data security for highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government."While many SAST autofix tools are available on the market, the majority are cloud-based, creating significant concerns for customers in regulated industries," said Lauren Connell, PR Director at DerScanner. "These organizations have struggled to find solutions that accelerate their security posture while keeping all code private. With DerScanner, they can now leverage advanced AI-driven triage and autofix capabilities entirely on their own premises, ensuring both compliance and efficiency."Redefining Secure DevelopmentBy leveraging DerScanner, organizations can fully align security practices with development demands, transforming vulnerabilities from roadblocks into opportunities for growth and faster time-to-market. Development teams can accelerate innovation without sacrificing quality or security, enabling a streamlined secure development lifecycle.About DerScannerFounded in 2011, DerSecur has been at the forefront of application security, continually evolving to meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital landscape. With a team of 70 security experts, DerSecur's flagship product, DerScanner, is trusted by organizations across 47 countries for its robust analysis capabilities and innovative AI-driven security.

Andy Dankevich

DerSecur Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.