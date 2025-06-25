Cox Automotive Study Finds Digital Retailing, External Partnerships And AI Key To Dealer Success And Profitability
"Forcing car buyers down one purchase path is no longer considered a best practice. Today's most successful dealers are rethinking the retail journey-creating seamless transitions between online and in-store, powered by automation, clean data, and personalization," said Lori Wittman, President of Retail Solutions at Cox Automotive. "This study reinforces our mission to support dealers in building the omnichannel, customer-first experiences consumers now demand. Opening all paths to purchase and connecting them is even more important in this rising cost environment we're all facing."
Additional findings include:
-
62% of dealers use multiple retailing tools, creating challenges around data consistency and integration.
High-performing dealers offer more online steps and are 53% more likely to use AI-leading to higher close rates and profitability.
While 83% of consumers believe AI will impact future vehicle purchases, only 37% of dealers consider it essential today.
The study supports Cox Automotive's omnichannel approach and builds on the company's connected retail ecosystem strategy, showing how modern, connected experiences are not only desired-they're expected- and profitable.
For more insights, download the full ebook covering the study, The Omnichannel Dealership:
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Cox Automotive
