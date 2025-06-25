New Small Business Campaign Launches With Insights From Lori Greiner And Other Industry Experts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From access to capital and crisis preparedness to talent retention and tech-driven growth, this campaign explores the real challenges - and opportunities - facing small business owners today. Through expert insights and lived experiences, it offers guidance on sustainable scaling, financial resilience, workforce development, and adapting to new technologies like AI. With practical tips and strategic tools, the campaign equips entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to lead with confidence in a competitive and constantly evolving business environment.

At the heart of the campaign is a Q&A with Lori Greiner, entrepreneur and longtime Shark Tank investor. Renowned for turning ideas into household names, Greiner shares her perspective on what separates thriving brands from struggling ones - and how entrepreneurs can scale with intention, while staying focused on quality, customer connection, and financial discipline.

The print component of "Small Business" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit:

This campaign was made possible with the support of Lori Greiner , Kevin O'Leary , Tony Robbins , Melinda Emerson , Robert Irvine , the U.S. Small Business Administration , the National Association for the Self-Employed , the National Retail Federation , the International Franchise Association , the U.S Chamber of Commerce and features paid content from Forward Financing, Ramp, Toast, KeyBank, Bluevine and Fora Financial.

