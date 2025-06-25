Palestinian Refugee Host Nations Reaffirm Support For UNRWA Amid Funding Crisis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 25 (Petra) -- A coordination meeting of states hosting Palestinian refugees, chaired by Rafeeq Khurfan, Director-General of Jordan's Department of Palestinian Affairs, Wednesday reiterated its robust political and financial support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).Representatives from Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt participated in the virtual gathering, alongside a delegation from the Arab League.Khurfan clarified that this meeting aligns with a recommendation from the 69th Conference of Supervisors of Palestinian Affairs in Arab Host Countries, held in Cairo in January 2003, which emphasized the importance of ongoing coordination meetings among Arab host nations.During the session, participants delved into key issues slated for the upcoming UNRWA Advisory Commission meeting, with the agency's precarious financial situation topping the agenda. They underscored the urgent need to mobilize financial support to cover UNRWA's significant deficit.The host nations also voiced strong opposition to any reduction in services provided to refugees, warning of severe negative humanitarian and social repercussions on the refugee community.They stressed the imperative for the UN General Assembly to renew UNRWA's mandate without modification or reduction. This renewal, they argued, would reaffirm international commitment to the Palestinian refugee issue and their right of return, in accordance with Resolution 194.Concluding their meeting, participants reaffirmed the critical importance of sustained political and financial backing for UNRWA, particularly in light of unprecedented challenges. These challenges include severe funding shortfalls and concerted attempts to undermine the agency's role through politicization and delegitimization efforts.The coordination meeting precedes the UNRWA Advisory Commission meeting, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday and Thursday.