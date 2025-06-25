Bio-Thera Solutions And Steincares Expand Partnership To Commercialize Biosimilars For Treatment Of Inflammatory Diseases Across Latin America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Expanding access to advanced therapies while making healthcare more affordable is central to our mission," said. "Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our position as one of the region's most robust biosimilar platforms in Latin America, offering a broad portfolio and pipeline tailored to the needs of patients and health systems across the region."

Dupilumab is one of the top five medicines globally in terms of annual sales value, so this biosimilar is a significant milestone in SteinCares' expansion. The new partnership will potentially support the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions in both adults and children.

"This collaboration underscores our continued trust in SteinCares as a regional partner with strong regulatory, commercial, and medical capabilities," said Dr. Shengfeng Li, CEO of Bio-Thera Solutions . "By leveraging well-established commercial network of SteinCares, we aim to accelerate the delivery of safe, high-quality and affordable therapies to patients across Latin America."

With a presence in over 30 countries, SteinCares continues to act as a bridge between global pharmaceutical innovation and Latin America's healthcare systems, helping to balance budgets, expand access and improve health outcomes for patients in the region.

About Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd.

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including five approved products: adalimumab, bevacizumab and bevifibatide citrate Injection in China, ustekinumab in the US, and tocilizumab and bevacizumab in the US and in EU. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). For more information, please visit or follow us on X (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

About SteinCares

SteinCares is a leader in commercializing and distributing specialty healthcare products in Latin America, including innovative pharmaceuticals, biosimilars, plasma-derived therapies, and complex generics. With more than 40 years of healthcare experience and operations in over 30 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, SteinCares serves as a trusted partner for global pharmaceutical companies entering the region. The company is deeply committed to creating healthcare opportunities that positively impact the lives of patients and their families, with a vision of expanding access to innovative and cost-effective treatments.

Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn .

