Shubhanshu Shukla's Epic First Message After Reaching Space: 'Mere Kandhe Par Jo Tiranga Hai...'
“Namaskar, mere pyaare deshwasiyo...hum antrisksh mein pahoch gaye hain aur kamaal ki ride thi [Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride]” Shubhanshu Shukla said in his opening remark for India.
He shared that the aircraft was flying around Earth at a speed of 4.5 km per second.
“Aur mere kande par mere saath mera tiranga hai jo mujhe bata raha hai ki...main aap sabke saath hun...ye bharat ke human space program ki shuruaat hai...aur main chahta hun ki aap sabhi deshwasi iss yatra ka hissa banein...Jai Hind! [I have Indian tricolour on my shoulders. Tricolour tells me I am with you all, it is not just the start of my journey to ISS but also of India's human spaceflight].”
