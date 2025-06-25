QIIB Awarded Global PCI-DSS Certification For Information Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has once again been awarded the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) certification for the tenth consecutive year, which represents the highest international benchmark for information security and payment data protection. The certification is issued by global firm SISA to financial institutions that meet the most rigorous cybersecurity standards and apply best practices in this vital domain.

Receiving the certification once again highlights the Bank's firm commitment to protecting its customers' data and continuously strengthening its digital infrastructure to keep up with the rapid advancements in financial technology. This is particularly significant given the growing role of PCI-DSS as the leading standard for cybersecurity in financial institutions.

Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, received the certification from Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, during a ceremony held at the Bank's headquarters on Grand Hamad Street. The event was attended by Mohammed Jamil Ahmed Hamad, Chief Risk Officer; Shazin Ali, Head of Cybersecurity at QIIB; as well as representatives from SISA Global.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, stated:“We are pleased to maintain our leadership in protecting customer data through strict adherence to the highest global standards in cybersecurity. Receiving the PCI-DSS certification for the tenth consecutive year, and maintaining compliance with the latest version 4.0.1, reflects our sustained investment in advanced technological solutions to safeguard our payment environment and all of the Bank's systems. At QIIB, information security remains one of our highest priorities, forming the foundation of our customers' trust and the stability of our operations”.

Dr. Al-Shaibei added:“The rapid transformations in the financial sector require banks to be at the forefront of both innovation and protection. In light of this, cybersecurity is not only considered as a support function, but rather as a strategic element integrated into every aspect of our banking operations. Over the past years, we have succeeded in fostering an institutional culture that strengthens employee awareness and encourages active contribution to achieving the highest levels of security and compliance”.

He continued:“We are also fully aware that today's customers are more conscious of their rights and the privacy of their data. In response, we aim to provide a secure digital environment that not only meets compliance requirements but also delivers a seamless and reassuring banking experience that strengthens customer loyalty and positions the Bank as a trusted and leading institution”.

The CEO of QIIB affirmed:“We will continue working closely with our partners in this field, including SISA, which has provided us with valuable insights and support to ensure we stay aligned with the latest cybersecurity standards. In light of the growing challenges, our goal is always to act proactively rather than reactively, ensuring the highest levels of preparedness and long-term sustainability in protecting both our data and that of our customers”.

For his part, Dharshan Shanthamurthy stated:“We congratulate QIIB on this outstanding achievement in receiving the PCI-DSS certification for the tenth consecutive year.

The Bank's continued adherence to this high standard, especially with the latest updates such as version 4.0.1, reflects its deep commitment to information security, serves as a leading example in the banking sector across the region”.

He added:“Our collaboration with QIIB has been highly productive, and we are proud to continue supporting the bank on its journey toward digital leadership”.

It is worth noting that QIIB was among the first banks in Qatar to obtain the PCI-DSS certification under its latest version.

The Bank applies the certification standards across its entire technological environment, not only within its payment systems, further reinforcing its commitment to providing a secure banking experience across all operations while maintaining a high level of responsiveness to cybersecurity challenges in line with global best practices.