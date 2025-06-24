How HVAC Repairs Improve Indoor Air Quality During East Valley Dust Storm Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



With dust storm season underway across the East Valley, residents in Mesa, Gilbert, and surrounding communities are reminded of the important role HVAC systems play in maintaining healthy indoor air.

Dukes of Air & Plumbing is helping homeowners understand how timely HVAC repairs can significantly improve indoor air qualit during these challenging months.

Known locally as haboobs, Arizona's seasonal dust storms can send walls of fine particles into homes, even when windows and doors remain closed. HVAC systems act as a first line of defense against airborne pollutants, but only when they are operating properly.

Clogged filters, duct leaks, malfunctioning blowers, and dirty coils can all allow dust, allergens, and other particulates to circulate through a home's living spaces. This not only impacts comfort, but can also aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies.

During the height of dust storm season, HVAC systems in the East Valley run for extended hours. Without proper maintenanc and repair, accumulated dust can strain components and reduce system efficiency, making it harder to maintain clean indoor air.

Key ways that HVAC repairs support better air quality include:



Filter replacement and system cleaning to capture dust and pollutants

Ductwork sealing to prevent unfiltered outdoor air from entering the system

Blower and coil maintenance to ensure efficient air circulation Repairing system leaks that contribute to indoor humidity and mold growth



In addition to improving air quality, these repairs can help HVAC systems run more efficiently, reducing wear and lowering energy costs during peak cooling season.

Dukes of Air & Plumbing recommends that homeowners across Mesa, Gilbert, and the East Valley schedule professional HVAC inspections and repairs as early in the dust storm season as possible. Regular attention to system performance not only protects indoor air but also helps extend the life of HVAC equipment through Arizona's demanding summer months.

About Dukes of Air & Plumbing

Dukes of Air & Plumbing provides trusted HVAC and plumbing services to residents of Mesa, Gilbert, and communities throughout Arizona's East Valley. The company offers expert air conditioning repair, maintenance, and installation services to help local homeowners stay comfortable and safe year-round.

For more information, visit or call (480) 571-0974.