TRIO Advances Design Research Through Strategic Academic Partnerships

Collaborations with IDSVA and the University of Colorado aim to quantify the impact of design on health and well-being in the built environment, reinforcing TRIO's long-term strategic vision.

DENVER, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIO, a nationally recognized interior architecture and design firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is proud to announce new research partnerships with the Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts (IDSVA) and membership on the University of Colorado Denver's Design/HEALth advisory council-key components of the firm's strategic growth plan to lead through innovation and evidence-based design.

"When we are not designing, we are researching, innovating, and sharing our insights, contributing to organizations that share our values around what it truly means to build thriving communities," said Angela Harris, TRIO's Chief Executive Officer. "We're committed to the research and development side of our industry and to measuring, in a real way, how our design decisions impact lives and making a meaningful difference toward healthier, more equitable places to live."

Recognizing that people spend an average of 90% of their lives indoors , TRIO and its partners are exploring the undeniable connections between design and health. Integrating the latest academic research into its design practice, TRIO ensures that its clients benefit from evidence-based strategies that enhance occupant well-being, improve functionality, and foster more resilient communities.

TRIO Chief Executive Officer Angela Harris sits on the Design/HEALth Advisory Council, which aims to improve design everywhere, from the home to the biome. CU Denver has engaged professionals across the spectrum of health and the built environment-from doctors and psychologists to architects and interior designers-who are involved in projects considering the environmental determinants of health. The initiative will culminate in DESIGN/HEALth Summits, published materials sharing best practices and more.

Concurrently, through her engagement with IDSVA, Harris is earning her PhD in Visual Arts, pursuing research in the field of Aesthetics, Design, and the Built Environment, further reinforcing TRIO's commitment to thought leadership as a differentiator.

These partnerships and initiatives are a critical pillar of the firm's growth and innovation roadmap. The work underscores TRIO's belief that design is not just aesthetic; it is ethical, empirical, and essential to community well-being.

ABOUT TRIO

TRIO is a nationally recognized interior architecture and design firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, specializing in human-centric design and community development. For more information, visit TRIOdesign .

Media Contact:

Kara Powell

[email protected]

SOURCE TRIO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED