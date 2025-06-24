Major Protest In Front Of The Council Of Europe: Human Rights Violations In Turkey To Be Highlighted

Strasbourg, France - June 24, 2025 - An international protest is set to take place in front of the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg to denounce ongoing human rights violations and the failure to implement European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rulings in Turkey. The peaceful demonstration, expected to draw 4,000 participants, will use the universal language of art and sport to deliver its message.

Spearheaded by Peaceful Actions and supported by numerous European civil society organizations, the protest will include bicycle rallies, theatrical performances, and symbolic installations to draw the attention of European public opinion. The main goal: to urge the Council of Europe to take stronger and more concrete steps to ensure Turkey complies with ECtHR decisions.

Human Rights Under Siege in Turkey

This marks the fourth consecutive year the demonstration is held in front of the Council of Europe and the ECtHR buildings. Participants will draw attention to the worsening human rights situation in Turkey, including the continued imprisonment of political dissidents and the non-enforcement of ECtHR judgments.

The protest will highlight the plight of pregnant women, sick and elderly prisoners, and incarcerated mothers with children. Thousands of individuals are reportedly imprisoned on arbitrary grounds. Cases of torture and psychological abuse against even young girls, particularly those associated with the Gülen movement, will be brought to light.

The crackdown on Kurdish politicians, opposition figures, and critical journalists-often under vague terrorism charges-will also be a key focus. Many elderly and seriously ill inmates continue to be denied release, worsening their suffering.

Justice Wall: Write Your Message

One of the centerpiece events will be the“Justice Wall” – a mobile installation representing the absence of justice in Turkish courts and institutions. Now in its third year, the wall will be larger than ever and prominently displayed in Strasbourg. The upper section features illustrations symbolizing rights violations in Turkey, while the lower section will be open for attendees to write and sign messages promoting human rights, democracy, law, and peace.

The initiative also aims to highlight broader issues such as animal rights and social justice, creating a space of solidarity across various causes.

Ride for Rights: Cycling for Justice

The Ride for Rights initiative will amplify the protest message through a symbolic bicycle rally. This year's ride adopts a relay format, with volunteers pedaling through the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France. For the first time, a group in Australia will also join in support.

The final stage of the ride will see cyclists leading the protest march in Strasbourg, delivering a powerful visual message of peaceful resistance and international solidarity.







The Stage as a Voice Against Silence

A theatrical performance will take aim at the silence of European institutions in the face of Turkey's human rights abuses. The play will depict the unjust imprisonment of young girls, elected mayors, and journalists, using irony and powerful storytelling to expose the harsh realities.

Additionally, the stage will host speeches from members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, musical performances, video messages, testimonials from victims, and public statements.