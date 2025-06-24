Houston's Leading TMJ & Orofacial Pain Specialist Offers Life-Changing Relief For Chronic Jaw Pain, Headaches, And Sleep Disorders

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dr. Jaya Mangal, DDS, MS, is a board-certified TMJ and Orofacial Pain specialist with advanced training from Rutgers University. She is among a select few U.S. dentists with expertise in TMJ disorders, nerve pain, and dental sleep medicine. Her internationally recognized research includes work on Trigeminal Neuralgia and giant cell arteritis. Dr. Mangal also provides expert care in cosmetic dentistry, implants, and Botox, with a compassionate, personalized approach."Dr. Jaya Mangal, DDS, MS, brings board-certified expertise in diagnosing and treating complex head, neck, and jaw pain. At Premier Dental Club in Cypresswood, patients receive compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to their unique needs. From TMJ and migraines to sleep apnea and nerve pain, advanced solutions deliver real, lasting relief. Dr. Mangal collaborates with leading specialists to ensure whole-body wellness and long-term recovery.

Houston, TX - For patients in the Greater Houston area suffering from chronic jaw pain, migraines, or unexplained facial discomfort, there's finally hope. Dr. Jaya Mangal, DDS, MS, a board-certified Orofacial Pain Specialist and founder of Premier Dental Club in Cypresswood, is transforming lives through expert diagnosis and treatment of complex head, neck, and jaw disorders-including TMJ, nerve pain, and sleep-related breathing issues.

As one of only a few dentists in Houston with board certification in Orofacial Pain, Dr. Mangal brings more than a decade of specialized experience to her patients. Her clinical philosophy is simple yet powerful:“Every patient's pain has a story. I listen first, diagnose thoughtfully, and treat conservatively-with a focus on restoring whole-body wellness.”

A One-of-a-Kind Resource for TMJ , Headaches, Facial Pain & Smile Design in Houston

Whether you're struggling with a jaw that clicks or locks, recurring migraines, or nighttime teeth grinding that leaves you waking in pain, Dr. Mangal and her team provide custom treatment solutions backed by clinical excellence and genuine compassion. Her practice is known not only for its spa-like comfort but also for delivering cutting-edge care that actually works-including smile design services that enhance facial harmony and confidence.

“Many of our patients have seen multiple doctors before finding us,” says Dr. Mangal.“They're tired of temporary fixes. That's why we take a comprehensive approach-combining advanced diagnostics like CBCT and MRI imaging with evidence-based treatments tailored to each patient's needs.”

Comprehensive Services Include:



TMJ & Jaw Pain Treatment – Custom appliances, Botox®, and joint therapy for long-term relief

Chronic Headache & Migraine Solutions – Trigger point injections and bite correction strategies

Facial & Nerve Pain Management – Expert care for trigeminal neuralgia and burning mouth syndrome

Dental Sleep Medicine – Comfortable alternatives to CPAP for snoring and sleep apnea

Night Guards for Bruxism – To prevent teeth grinding and protect against TMJ damage Smile Design & Cosmetic Dentistry – Enhancing aesthetics through personalized treatment plans



Revolutionizing Orofacial Pain Treatment in Houston

At Premier Dental Club, collaboration is key. Dr. Mangal works closely with neurologists, ENTs, physical therapists, and sleep specialists to ensure seamless, integrated care for her patients. Referring doctors can expect timely evaluations, comprehensive reports, and a trusted partner in their patients' recovery journey.

“Our commitment doesn't end when the appointment does,” she notes.“We educate, empower, and equip patients with the tools they need to maintain progress and prevent future pain.”

Family Dental Care That Goes Beyond the Basics

In addition to advanced orofacial pain care, Premier Dental Club offers a full suite of family and cosmetic dental services-from cleanings and tooth replacements to braces, smile design, denture repair and wisdom teeth removal. Walk-ins are welcome, and most PPO insurance plans are accepted.

“We're proud to serve entire families,” says Dr. Mangal.“Whether it's a child's first cleaning or a parent seeking relief from jaw pain, our team delivers expert, gentle care in one convenient location.”