Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Amir Reiterates His Country's Condemnation Of Iran's Attack On Al-Udeid

2025-06-24 03:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 24 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, reiterated on Tuesday his country's strong condemnation of the attack on Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
This came during a phone call between Sheikh Tamim and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, said the Qatari Amiri Diwan in a statement.
Sheikh Tamim also stressed that this violation is completely inconsistent with the principle of good neighbourliness and the close relations between the two countries, especially since Qatar has always been a proponent of dialogue with Iran and has made strenuous diplomatic efforts in this regard.
In turn, the Iranian President affirmed that the State of Qatar and its people were not the targets of this operation and that this attack does not represent a threat to Qatar, stressing that Qatar will remain a neighbouring, Muslim, and sisterly country. (end)
