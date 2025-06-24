Hytera Wins Best Use Of Critical Communications In Transport At 2025 Iccas With MCX Solution

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, was awarded the“Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport” at 2025 International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) in Brussels on June 17, for its“HK MTR Light Rail 2.0 with 5G MCX Radio System” project. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hytera's MCX solutions have received ICCAs since 2022.

Hytera deployed the 5G MCX system for the Hong Kong MTR, integrating MCPTT, MCVideo, and MCData over public 5G network. The solution is expected to enhance safety, intelligence, and operational efficiency, supporting smarter and more sustainable transit. In the project, Hytera's 5G MCX solution demonstrates how mission-critical communication technology can transform urban transit, setting a new benchmark for safer, smarter, and more efficient systems worldwide.

Presented by The Critical Communications Association (TCCA), ICCAs are regarded as the most prestigious awards in the industry. Celebrating excellence in the sector, the highly anticipated annual programme recognizes the success of products, organizations and individuals that have pushed boundaries and capabilities within the field. Winning this award affirms the value and effectiveness of Hytera's MCX solution in real-world deployment, demonstrating measurable improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability for Hong Kong's MTR Light Rail.

Notably, Hytera's MCX solutions have been recognized at ICCAs for four consecutive years since 2022. Past recognized projects include the Hytera HyTalk MC Solution for Sri Lanka Railway (SLR) in 2022, the LECO Electricity MCPTT Solution in 2023, and the Interconnected MCS and TETRA Systems deployed for Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel) in 2024. Spanning industries from transit to utilities and manufacturing, these award-winning deployments reflect the growing trust in MCX solutions from industry customers.

“This award is a strong endorsement of our commitment to innovation in mission-critical communications,” said Stanley Song, Vice President of Hytera.“We're proud to support Hong Kong's Light Rail transformation and to see our MCX solution recognized on an international stage.”

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink