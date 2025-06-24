403
EUR/GBP Forecast Today 24/06: Faces Resistance (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The euro has initially gapped lower against the British pound only to turn around and find this footing again find ourselves near the 0.8550 level and the market has seen some action here previously, it\u0026#39;ll be interesting to see how this plays out. Any short-term pullback should see plenty of support near the 0.85 level as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that\u0026#39;s been important previously 50-day EMA is racing towards it and you can see that it could offer a little bit of support. Now, that being said, the market break into the upside faces challenges in the form of 0.86, but that opens up the door to 0.8650. That being said, this is a market that will have a lot of overhang to do with at the moment. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Slow Mover Most TimesUnderstand that this pair does tend to move somewhat slowly, and therefore I think a lot of retail traders look past it, but it\u0026#39;s a great swing trading pair to get involved with. I think at this point in time, there is a pretty significant cluster above, and it might be difficult for the euro to continue beyond the 0.8650 level. EURUSD Chart by TradingView This is a market that tends to frustrate those who are looking for quick and big moves, so be aware of that. This is a great measuring stick as to which one of these two currencies you might want to trade against the US dollar and in which direction because in this case the euro is stronger than the pound over the last couple of weeks and you will see that the euro has outperformed the British pound against the greenback. So, you can triangulate with this chart as well, using it as an indicator.
