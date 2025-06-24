GBP/USD Signal 24/06: Bullish Engulfing Pattern (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3630. Add a stop-loss at 1.3430. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3430. Add a stop-loss at 1.3630.
Therefore, the GBP/USD pair will react to the upcoming statement by Jerome Powell, who will testify in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Signs that he will be open to cutting interest rates will be bullish on the pair.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has held steady in the past few months, moving from a low of 1.2100 in January to a high of 1.3525. It has moved above the key support at 1.3435, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern.The pair has moved above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It has also formed a bullish engulfing pattern, a popular continuation signal.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.3630. A drop below the support at 1.3435 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment