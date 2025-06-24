403
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 24/06: BTC Price Rises (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 110,100. Add a stop-loss at 98,300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 98,300. Add a stop-loss at 108,100.
The other top catalyst will be a statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, who will testify before Congress. A dovish statement would be bullish for Bitcoin and other coins.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair bottomed at 98,270 on Sunday. It formed a morning star candlestick pattern and moved above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).The pair moved above the important resistance level at 100,377, its lowest swing on June 5. This price was the neckline of the double-top pattern at 110,590.Bitcoin is also forming the handle section of the cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish sign. Therefore, Bitcoin price will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance point at 110,000. A drop below the support at 100,000 will point to more downside.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
