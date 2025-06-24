403
QIB Group CEO Named 'MENA Islamic Banker Of The Year' By MEED
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has been awarded the 'Best Bank for Cross-Border Transactions'. At the same time, Group CEO, Bassel Gamal, was named 'MENA Islamic Banker of the Year', at the MEED MENA Banking Excellence, Corporate & Investment Awards 2025.
Mashaal Abdulaziz al-Derham, assistant general manager, head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, received the awards at a ceremony held in Dubai recently.
The MENA Islamic Banker of the Year award was presented to Gamal in recognition of his strategic leadership and long-term contribution to Islamic banking. Under his direction, QIB has delivered consistent financial growth, operational excellence, digital innovation and financial inclusion, reinforcing its position as Qatar's largest Islamic bank.
QIB was named Best Bank for Cross-Border Transactions for its role in facilitating secure and seamless international financial flows for individuals, SMEs, and corporates.
Through its Direct Remit Service, customers can send money 24/7 in real time to eight key markets, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the UK, benefiting from competitive rates and full transaction visibility.
Accessible via the QIB Mobile App, the service supports wallet-to-wallet and UPI transfers, offering convenience and speed. Strengthened by a global network of correspondent banks and strong trade finance capabilities, QIB continues to lead in Shariah-compliant cross-border banking.
Gamal said,“These recognitions from MEED reflect our continued focus on innovation, inclusion, and operational excellence. We are pleased to support our customers with secure digital solutions and to contribute to the advancement of Islamic finance in the region. I extend my sincere appreciation to our Board of Directors, employees, and customers for their trust and continued support.”
The MEED MENA Banking Excellence – Corporate & Investment Awards 2025, now in its fourth edition, are held in partnership with leading financial services publications Retail Banker International and Private Banker International.
As the region continues to emerge as a global financial hub, the awards recognise standout institutions and leaders shaping the future of banking across the Middle East and North Africa.
