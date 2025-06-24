Attack On Al-Udeid Base Unacceptable, Qatar Adheres To Policy Of Good Neighborliness: Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani reiterated the State of Qatar's strongest condemnation of the attack on Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Monday, stressing that it is an unacceptable act that violates Qatar's policy of good neighborliness.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, His Excellency said that Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the attack that occurred Monday on the Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and Qatar denounces such behavior by a neighboring country with which Qatar has relied on a policy of good neighborliness and transparency, and with which it continues to adhere and maintain a policy of good neighborliness.

His Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar condemned the Israeli attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the first day. The Iranian people are a neighboring people, and Qatar does not wish them harm. Qatar wants them to rise and develop. However, the act of attacking the State of Qatar is unacceptable.

His Excellency added that Qatar has been making significant diplomatic efforts with its regional and international partners to calm the situation, but unfortunately, Qatar was surprised by such an attack on a base in a fraternal country to Iran.

In his remarks, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the role played by Qatar's Armed Forces, under the leadership of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in confronting the attack. He said that HH the Amir was constantly informed and closely monitoring the situation from the time intelligence information was received about the anticipated attack on bases hosting US forces in the region, until the attack was repelled.

His Excellency added that he would like to point out in particular that Qatar's Armed Forces performed a heroic act in repelling these attacks, as was explained Monday at the press conference, as Qatari air defenses intercepted all missiles except for one that fell in an open area.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed the State of Qatar's deep gratitude to its sisterly and friendly countries for their solidarity with Qatar and their rejection of the attack, especially the brothers in the GCC countries, who were quick to express their support for Qatar and stand with it.

His Excellency said that Doha will host, at the request of the fraternal State of Kuwait, the current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the 49th extraordinary meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council to discuss this dangerous development in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to view the events taking place in the region with the utmost responsibility and wisdom, adding that the blatant Israeli attacks witnessed against several countries in the region, including the Islamic Republic of Iran (despite the attacks against Qatar), are clear evidence that random and irresponsible actions only generate instability in the region and may lead the region to an even more difficult situation.

His Excellency noted that after the attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, the armed forces, under the directives of the Supreme Commander, HH the Amir, studied the scenarios through which such an attack could be responded to. However, Qatar prefers diplomacy and wisdom and prioritizes the public interest of the region above all else.

He added that the message Qatar is trying to deliver first is that the State of Qatar, with the capabilities available to its armed forces, has been able to prove to everyone that it can defend itself, its citizens, and its residents.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized that the precautionary measures taken by Qatar on Monday were sound and helped spare the country any losses or casualties. He urged everyone not to be swayed by rumors and false news and to obtain their information from official sources.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that HH the Amir received numerous calls following the attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, including one from US President Donald Trump. He noted that the conversation between the two leaders was extensive and focused on the events, their repercussions, and how to deal with them.

His Excellency also referred to the US President's announcement of a complete ceasefire on all fronts, saying that the United States asked the State of Qatar to communicate with the Iranian side to determine their readiness for a ceasefire, and that Qatar made the necessary contacts that resulted in the announcement made by the US President.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's welcome of this announcement, "despite the violations seen today of the ceasefire." Qatar hopes the ceasefire will continue and that the matter will return to its diplomatic track, and Qatar urges the parties to adhere to what was agreed upon.

His Excellency also urged the American and Iranian sides to return immediately to the negotiating table to resume nuclear talks and reach a diplomatic solution, which Qatar has long called for and sought to achieve.

His Excellency added that Qatar wants a safe zone free of nuclear weapons, and wants this to be based on an agreement that guarantees the security and interests of all, as well as the interests of Iran, which is, after all, Qatar's neighbor.

His Excellency also noted that HH the Amir received a phone call on Tuesday from the Iranian President, who expressed his regret that the target that was attacked on Monday was in Qatar.

His Excellency said that Qatar made it clear to the Iranian President that the State of Qatar is, after all, a neighboring country and has always relied on good neighborliness in its relations with Iran and did not expect such an action.



Amir receives phone call from Iranian President Ministry issues warning over misleading video of individual claiming diabetes cure

Read Also

His Excellency stressed that despite all attempts to inflame this situation, the State of Qatar will always handle matters wisely, while affirming that the violation of its sovereignty is unacceptable, and that all diplomatic and legal measures will be taken in this regard.

His Excellency also expressed hope that the issue will be contained as quickly as possible and that this chapter will be in the past. He added that it must not be forgotten at this point that everything happening in the region is an expansion of the conflict and aggression against Gaza.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar has sought from day one to prevent the escalation of this conflict and to stop the bombing of the people of Gaza. He stressed that these efforts are continuing, in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

His Excellency added that Qatar is engaged in ongoing negotiations that have not ceased, even under the difficult circumstances the region has been experiencing. Qatar's goal is to reach a ceasefire and lift the injustice suffered by the people of the Gaza Strip. Qatar believes it is time for the world to stand together and put an end to Israel's irresponsible actions in the region, to halt this aggression against the Strip, and to stop the use of humanitarian aid as a tool for political blackmail.

His Excellency also said that Monday's attack on Al-Udeid Air Base was a shock not only to the government but to the people of Qatar, and Qatar considers it a violation of the good-neighbor policy that Qatar has adopted from the beginning.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's ability to defend itself and deter anyone who attempts to undermine its security, while maintaining peaceful relations with neighboring countries based on friendship, mutual interest, and benefit, and striving to avoid disputes.

His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar does not adopt an escalatory policy and always calls for and resorts to diplomacy. He added that what happened Monday will have an impact on the relationship with Iran, but with time, Qatar hopes everyone will learn the lesson, and that relations between neighboring countries must not be violated.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also affirmed that the attack on Al-Udeid Air Base will have no impact on relations with the United States, noting that the two countries have enjoyed a close alliance and partnership for decades, and that events have proven that this partnership is beneficial to both countries, as well as to security and stability in the region.

HE added that Qatar's Armed Forces demonstrated Monday their ability to defend and ensure the protection of everyone, including Americans and others. He said that he does not believe that the attack will affect relations between Qatar and the United States, except that the partnership between the two countries will grow.

His Excellency voiced his hope that good-neighborly relations with Iran would return to normal as soon as possible, and that no hostile operations will be witnessed in the future.

His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar always seeks peaceful good neighborliness, and that the Gulf states are a center of stability in the region, and that challenges and threats are shared. He noted that the opportunity is ripe for a better future for everyone in the Gulf region. He said that Qatar would like to see Iran share this vision and enter into partnerships with Qatar and the Gulf states based on the principle of good neighborliness and partnership for the prosperity of all.

In response to a question about the legal and diplomatic measures Qatar will take regarding Monday's attack, His Excellency indicated that Qatar is still studying them. Qatar submitted a briefing to the Security Council Monday night about what happened, and today, the emergency meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council will be held. He reiterated that the State of Qatar does not seek to escalate its stance, but rather seeks sustainable diplomatic solutions and always seeks to end any crisis through dialogue, and will not be a spearhead in escalating any stance.

He added that as he said, geography imposes this on Qatar. Iran is a neighboring country, and the Iranian people are fraternal. Ultimately, Qatar wants good neighborly relations with them.

Qatar would like there to be a very clear understanding that any attack on Qatar or infringement on the sovereignty of any Gulf state is completely rejected and condemned, and that everyone will stand together.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also called for a clear mechanism for dealing with neighboring countries in the future, and for a unified regional security system to prevent any party from attacking another.

Regarding Gaza, His Excellency indicated that Qatar, following the calls between HH the Amir and both the US President on Monday and the Iranian President today, sought to ensure a continuation of the ceasefire, but ultimately, the matter depends on the parties involved.

His Excellency said that today, the situation remains murky, and no party wants to be the one to receive or end the final blow. However, what Qatar hopes for is a serious stance, for all parties to deal responsibly with the security of the region, just as the State of Qatar dealt responsibly with the attack launched against it on Monday, and for there to be a complete ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

His Excellency also called for full pressure on Israel to immediately cease fire in Gaza, noting that discussions on this issue are ongoing in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, and that communication is ongoing with the Israeli side and Hamas to try to find a compromise formula and common ground based on the American paper.

His Excellency stressed that various achievements had been made in recent weeks, adding that unfortunately, the Israeli escalation and aggression against Iran disrupted and hindered these efforts for a period.

His Excellency added that Qatar is continuing its efforts and is looking for an opportunity within the next two days to hold indirect negotiations between the two parties (Israel and Hamas) to reach an agreement.

His Excellency urged the Israeli side not to exploit the ceasefire with Iran to continue bombing Gaza. He also called on the international community to pressure Israel to implement a ceasefire and for Hamas to accept a deal that ends the war and releases all hostages and prisoners.

Regarding the discussions with Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, His Excellency indicated that the discussions focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

His Excellency also said that the two sides discussed ways to support Lebanon and enhance its stability, noting that the energy issue and how to work together to develop and restore the energy infrastructure was one of the most important issues discussed. In this context, he referred to the discussions held between the energy ministers of the two countries, saying that these discussions will be followed by an action plan, as Qatar promised HE the Prime Minister, in the coming months.

In a related context, His Excellency noted that the discussions addressed the urgent need to provide energy to the brothers in Lebanon during the summer, indicating that this issue will be discussed with the Qatar Fund for Development and QatarEnergy to ensure that whatever is available is provided.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also noted that the discussions with HE Dr. Nawaf Salam addressed support and cooperation in the transportation and air navigation sectors, as well as possible efforts for reconstruction, particularly in areas destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces.

His Excellency said that the meeting was an opportunity to discuss regional developments, expressing in this context the State of Qatar's full condemnation of Israel's violations of the ceasefire agreement and its continued violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon.

His Excellency added that this is clearly and explicitly unacceptable and condemned, and Qatar looks forward to the Security Council fulfilling its role and working to halt these irresponsible Israeli actions in the region.

His Excellency indicated that the discussions also covered developments in Lebanese-Syrian relations, wishing them a better future. He said that Qatar understands HE Dr. Nawaf Salam's utmost keenness to develop relations with Arab countries, especially neighboring countries, including Syria, and the State of Qatar fully supports these paths.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, HE Dr. Nawaf Salam renewed his country's gratitude to the State of Qatar and to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for the continued support and assistance extended to Lebanon - particularly through the Quintet Committee for political support, which remained active for over two years.

Speaking during the press conference following his official talks in Doha on Tuesday, HE Dr. Salam expressed appreciation for Qatar's backing across several fields, most notably its support for the Lebanese army and various development projects. He noted that both sides agreed to continue discussions aimed at reaching an executive framework for Qatari support in key sectors, including energy and the supply of gas to Lebanon.

HE Prime Minister shared that during his visit, he briefed HH the Amir and HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Lebanese government's recent reform achievements. These include a legislative focus on transparency, competitiveness, and the restructuring of public administration, in addition to efforts to ensure judicial independence - all aimed at creating a more attractive climate for investment.

HE Dr. Salam also reiterated Lebanon's strong condemnation of the attack that targeted Qatar on Monday, calling it a violation of Qatari sovereignty and international law. He expressed hope for regional de-escalation and praised Qatar's efforts in halting military operations, voicing his wish for a renewed path of diplomatic engagement.

Furthermore, he condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran, describing it as a breach of Iran's sovereignty and international law - a stance that Lebanon has upheld from the outset.

The Lebanese Prime Minister stressed that the government is committed to asserting full state authority across all Lebanese territory, using its own national resources and in line with Taif Agreement. He emphasized the need for Israel to withdraw from five remaining occupied points along the southern border and to cease its near-daily violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

He affirmed that Lebanon is actively working to rally political and diplomatic support - from Arab states to permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the United States - to compel Israel to end its aggression and occupation. He stated that there can be no real security in Lebanon, as long as Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory, urging the international community to exert pressure on Israel to achieve this goal.