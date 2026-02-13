NAFFCO Group Unveils Region's First Road Rail Ambulance To Support Railway Emergency Accidents

MENAFN - AETOSWire) NAFFCO Group has launched the region's first Road Rail Ambulance, reinforcing emergency response capabilities and marking a major milestone in rail and road emergency services. This is the first ever Road Rail Ambulance in the region, designed to respond to railway accidents efficiently while maintaining full mobility on conventional roads.

Under the leadership of Ali Khalid Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of NAFFCO Group, the project reflects the company's commitment to advancing safety solutions in line with national infrastructure development. The unit is manufactured locally in the UAE, integrating imported American rail systems with American-standard medical compartments to meet international safety and quality benchmarks. “We continue to meet international safety and quality standards. Through continuous R&D, we aim to match market challenges in the most efficient way by not changing; instead we are adapting to the current railway setup without disrupting existing infrastructure,” said Mr. Ali Khalid Al Khatib. NAFFCO Group proudly showcased the region's first Road Rail Ambulance at the World Health Expo Dubai, marking a major advancement in emergency response and safety innovation.

Engineered to operate seamlessly on both roads and railway tracks, the ambulance is built on a heavy duty Ford chassis and equipped with a hydraulic rail guidance system. With the ability to deploy steel rail wheels and transition directly onto tracks, the vehicle ensures rapid access to remote rail sections where conventional emergency vehicles may not reach efficiently.

Designed as a fully equipped mobile medical unit, the ambulance provides Advanced Life Support capabilities, including ventilators, AEDs, suction systems, trauma stabilization equipment, spine boards, traction splints, and climate controlled medical compartments. The configuration ensures operational readiness and patient safety in challenging desert and cross border environments.

NAFFCO's Road Rail Ambulance enhances emergency preparedness, operational resilience, and cross border safety coordination throughout the region, setting a new benchmark for rapid response emergency services in both rail and road environments.

