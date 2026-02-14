403
U.S. Stocks End Friday with Mix Results
(MENAFN) US equity markets delivered a fractured finish Friday as traders navigated encouraging inflation trends against mounting anxieties over artificial intelligence's disruptive potential across white-collar industries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.1 percent higher to close at 49,500.93, while the S&P 500 posted a modest 0.05 percent gain, reaching 6,836.17. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.22 percent to 22,546.67.
Fresh figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provided renewed hope for the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting campaign. The consumer price index climbed 0.2 percent month-over-month in January, pulling the annual rate down to 2.4 percent—the weakest growth since May. Core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy components, decelerated to 2.5 percent annually.
Technology stocks absorbed heavy selling pressure as "AI panic trading" intensified beyond enterprise software, infiltrating sectors dependent on skilled labor. Industry giants Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Meta each tumbled over 1 percent as market participants recalibrated valuations amid growing concerns that emerging generative AI platforms could rapidly automate traditionally secure professional roles.
Corporate earnings delivered sharp divergence. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase skyrocketed 16.46 percent after posting stronger subscription and service revenues despite turbulence in digital asset markets. Chipmaking equipment manufacturer Applied Materials surged 8.08 percent to a record high following aggressive 2026 projections.
Airbnb climbed 4.65 percent on optimistic forward guidance, while Pinterest and DraftKings both cratered at least 13 percent after releasing underwhelming financial outlooks.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated to 4.05 percent as fixed-income markets weighed encouraging inflation developments against persistent economic headwinds.
