Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 60+ Key Companies Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
| Frexalimab
(SAR 441344)
|Sanofi
|III
|CD40 ligand inhibitors
|Intravenous
|IMU-838
|Immunic
|III
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitors
|Oral
|Foralumab
|Tiziana Life Sciences
|II
|CD3 antigen inhibitors
|Intranasal
|Orelabrutinib
|InnoCare Pharma
|II
|Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors
|Oral
|JPH034
|J-Pharma Co., Ltd.
|I
|LAT1 inhibitor
|Oral
|CC-97540
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|I
|Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
|Parenteral
|PB018
|Polpharma Biologics
|Preclinical
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
|Intravenous
Key Developments in the Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Space
- In June 2025, newly reported data from the Phase III OPTIMUM-LT open-label extension trial (NCT03232073) showed that treatment with Ponesimod (Vanda Pharmaceuticals) was safe and led to sustained reduction in relapses, MRI lesions, and low disability accumulation among patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis over a long-term period. At time points of up to 8.2 years, more than half of the patients included were still relapse-free. In February 2025, Quantum BioPharma Ltd. announced that it had completed its trial entitled“A Phase I, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Lucid-21-302 in Healthy Adult Participants.” A final safety review committee (“SRC”) meeting was held after completion of the trial. The SRC found that Lucid-21-302 “(Lucid-MS”) was well-tolerated with no safety concerns, and no serious adverse events were reported during the trial. In January 2025, Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology (NI&I) indications, announced that it has completed the targeted enrollment of 168 patients in its Phase II PIPE-307 VISTA trial. In January 2025, Century Health and Nira Medical announced a partnership to curate data from more than 3,000 patients with multiple sclerosis to advance the understanding of the disease and treatment outcomes. Based on data from Nira Medical's network of clinics, Century Health's AI platform will create structured datasets that will be analyzed in partnership with life sciences companies to accelerate research into MS treatment and improve patient outcomes. In January 2025, Pheno Therapeutics Limited announced that it had received Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its lead candidate, PTD802. In December 2024, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Sanofi's BTK inhibitor candidate Tolebrutinib for the treatment of adults with Nonrelapsing Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS). In October 2024, Immunic announced a positive outcome from the non-binding, interim futility analysis of its Phase III ENSURE program, which investigated the lead asset, nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). Based on the outcome of the interim futility analysis, an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended that the trials are not futile and should continue as planned. In October 2024, Hope Biosciences Research Foundation (HBRF) announced positive top-line results of a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate Hope Biosciences' adipose‐derived autologous mesenchymal stem cell therapy (HB-adMSCs) for patients with mild to moderate relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). In March 2024, Immunic, Inc., announced that it had received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 16/981,122, entitled, "Calcium salt polymorphs as anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and anti-proliferative agents," covering the composition-of-matter of a specific polymorph of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) and a related method of production of the material. The claims are expected to protect 2039, unless extended further. The patent was previously granted to the company in Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, and Mexico. In January 2024, TG Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has agreed with Precision BioSciences, Inc. to acquire a worldwide license to Precision's Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel), an allogeneic CD19 CAR T cell therapy program for autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications.
Scope of the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Key Multiple Sclerosis Companies : Sanofi, Immunic, InnoCare Pharma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Biogen, J-Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Polpharma Biologics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Nervgen, Nucleome Therapeutics, Medsenic, TeraImmun, Autobahn Therapeutics, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, ImCyse and others. Key Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies : SAR 441344, IMU-838, Orelabrutinib, Foralumab, BIIB091, JPH 034, CC-97540, PB018, Autoimmune disorder vaccines, NVG300, NT-0002, Arscimed, TI-235, LL-341070, LP-168, GSK 3888130B, IMCY-0141 and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Multiple Sclerosis Marketed Drugs
|4.1.
|BRIUMVI: TG Therapeutics
|5.
|Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|IMU-838: Immunic
|8.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|8.1.
|Foralumab: Tiziana Life Sciences
|9.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|JPH034: J-Pharma Co., Ltd.
|10.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|10.1.
|PB018: Polpharma Biologics
|11.
|Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|12.
|Inactive Products in the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline
|13.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|14.
|Unmet Needs
|15.
|Multiple Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers
|16.
|Appendix
Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline
Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key multiple sclerosis companies, including Mapi Pharma, Novartis, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), AB Science, Celltrion, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, MediciNova, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Accure therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Immune Response BioPharma, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Kyowa Kirin, Nura Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImStem Biotechnology, Hoffmann-La Roche, LAPIX Therapeutics, Motric Bio, Immunophage Biotech, NervGen, FibroBiologics, Kyverna Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, PolTREG, Cyxone, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, HuniLife Biotechnology, GlobeStar Therapeutics, Anokion, Medsenic, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Alumis Inc., Axoltis Pharma, Barricade Therapeutics, BioNxt Solutions, Eikonoklastes Therapeutics, 4D Pharma, Gossamer Bio, Pasithea Therapeutics, Synaptogenix, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Immix Biopharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, Biosenic, Polpharma Biologics, Find Therapeutics, TeraImmun, AptaTargets, Trethera, Aditxt, SetPoint Medical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Nucleome Therapeutics, Vaccinex Inc., among others.
Multiple Sclerosis Market
Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key multiple sclerosis companies including Immune Response BioPharma, Inc., Clene Nanomedicine, Genzyme, ImStem Biotechnology, Rho, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Atara Biotherapeutics, Immunic AG, Celgene, Anokion SA, Sanofi, Actelion, Biogen, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GeNeuro SA, HuniLife Biotechnology, Inc., Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Antisense Therapeutics, Biocad, AB Science, Genentech, Novartis, Pipeline Therapeutics, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Voronoi, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Mapi Pharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, ZyVersa Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, Gossamer Bio, Sarepta Therapeutics, BrainStorm Cell Limited, CytoDyn, Pear Therapeutics, Solstice Neurosciences, ProJenX, among others.
Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Market
Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key RRMS companies including Mapi Pharma, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, Immune Response BioPharma, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, among others
Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline
Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key RRMS companies, including TG Therapeutics, Novartis, Sanofi, Cinnagen, Polpharma Biologics, Immunic, Mapi Pharma, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, Immune Response BioPharma, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, RedHill Biopharma, among others.
Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline
Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key relapsing multiple sclerosis companies, including ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Voronoi, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, among others.
