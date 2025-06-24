New York, USA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 60+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

Multiple Sclerosis, the most common neurological disorder in young adults, with symptoms usually occurring between the ages of 20 and 40 years. The rising prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) is driving significant investment in research and development for effective treatments. This growing patient population compels healthcare stakeholders to allocate resources and develop strategies, fueling market growth.

DelveInsight's ' Multiple Sclerosis Competitive Landscape 2025 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline multiple sclerosis medication in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the multiple sclerosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's multiple sclerosis competitive report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline multiple sclerosis treatments.

Key multiple sclerosis companies such as Sanofi, Immunic, InnoCare Pharma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Biogen, J-Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Polpharma Biologics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Nervgen, Nucleome Therapeutics, Medsenic, TeraImmun, Autobahn Therapeutics, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, ImCyse, and others are evaluating new multiple sclerosis medications to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline multiple sclerosis treatment drugs, such as SAR 441344, IMU-838, Orelabrutinib, Foralumab, BIIB091, JPH 034, CC-97540, PB018, Autoimmune disorder vaccines, NVG300, NT-0002, Arscimed, TI-235, LL-341070, LP-168, GSK 3888130B, IMCY-0141, and others are under different phases of multiple sclerosis clinical trials.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple sclerosis is the most prevalent neurological condition affecting young adults, typically beginning between the ages of 20 and 40. It targets the axons in the central nervous system, which are protected by myelin, often referred to as white matter. The relapsing–remitting form of multiple sclerosis is the most common, accounting for about 85% of cases. It is characterized by periods of symptom flare-ups, followed by phases of remission during which symptoms partially or fully subside.

Although rarer forms of multiple sclerosis exist, individuals with relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis may experience recurring symptoms, sometimes seemingly triggered by specific factors. Exacerbations involve a sudden worsening of symptoms or the emergence of new ones that persist for at least 24 hours. Early signs of multiple sclerosis may include visual disturbances, muscle weakness or stiffness, particularly in the limbs, accompanied by spasms, as well as tingling, numbness, or pain in various parts of the body, including the face, trunk, arms, and legs.

Multiple sclerosis is the most common immune-mediated inflammatory demyelinating disease of the central nervous system, affecting around 400,000 people in the U.S. and approximately 2.5 million globally. It is three times more prevalent in women, with the average age of onset being 25–29 years for relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis and 39–41 years for primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Around 10% of cases begin before age 18, and prevalence is about 1 in 1,000 among those of European descent.

The core cause of multiple sclerosis-related damage is inflammation within the CNS, though the exact triggers of this immune response remain unclear. Research indicates that genetic, environmental, and infectious factors contribute to multiple sclerosis development. Animal studies using experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a model mimicking human multiple sclerosis, have been crucial in understanding the innate and adaptive immune responses involved. The innate immune system is activated by microbial elements that interact with pattern recognition receptors, particularly Toll-like receptors (TLRs).

Currently, there is no single definitive test for diagnosing multiple sclerosis. Diagnosis is based on a combination of clinical history, physical and neurological exams, MRI imaging, evoked potential tests, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis, while ruling out other possible conditions. MRI scans help detect characteristic brain and spinal cord lesions, and a lumbar puncture may reveal inflammatory markers associated with MS.

Multiple sclerosis treatment involves two main strategies: disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) to manage the underlying immune response and symptomatic treatments to alleviate specific clinical manifestations. As of now, 12 treatments have been approved by both the EMA and the FDA. Notable among these are dimethyl fumarate (TECFIDERA), alemtuzumab (LEMTRADA), pegylated interferon-β (PLEGRIDY), and glatiramer acetate (COPAXONE), all approved since 2013.





Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics

The multiple sclerosis market is shaped by a complex interplay of scientific innovation, unmet medical needs, competitive drug development, and evolving healthcare policies . The multiple sclerosis market has experienced steady growth over the past decade, largely driven by an expanding patient population, earlier diagnosis, and a robust pipeline of disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) . However, the market remains dynamic due to intense competition among established drugs and i ncreasing pressure on pricing and reimbursement .

The disease-modifying therapy segment dominates the multiple sclerosis market and includes both first-line and high-efficacy treatments . Historically, injectable interferons and glatiramer acetate were the standard of care, but oral therapies such as fingolimod, dimethyl fumarate, and teriflunomide have gained substantial market share due to their convenience and efficacy. In recent years, monoclonal antibodies like natalizumab, ocrelizumab, and alemtuzumab have offered superior disease control for patients with highly active multiple sclerosis. Ocrelizumab , in particular, has reshaped the landscape by becoming the first approved treatment for primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), a previously underserved segment of the patient population.

Pipeline development is another critical factor influencing multiple sclerosis market dynamics. Numerous investigational therapies are targeting novel mechanisms , including Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors, remyelination agents, and cell-based therapies. These candidates aim to not only halt disease progression but also promote neural repair, a major unmet need in multiple sclerosis treatment. The entry of BTK inhibitors , which offer a potentially safer and more targeted alternative to B-cell depletion therapies, could significantly alter treatment algorithms if clinical trials prove successful.

Market access and pricing pressures are increasingly shaping commercial strategies. As biosimilars of established drugs enter the market, pricing competition is intensifying , particularly in Europe and other cost-sensitive regions. Payers are demanding greater value from high-cost therapies , prompting pharmaceutical companies to invest in real-world evidence, long-term safety data, and patient-reported outcomes. Furthermore, as healthcare systems emphasize cost-effectiveness and value-based care , manufacturers must navigate complex reimbursement frameworks to maintain market share.

In summary, the multiple sclerosis market is highly dynamic and competitive, characterized by rapid innovation, shifting treatment paradigms, and evolving stakeholder expectations. Future growth will depend not only on therapeutic advancements but also on the ability of companies to demonstrate value, address unmet needs, and adapt to changing policy environments. With promising new mechanisms in development and growing attention to neurorepair and personalized medicine, the multiple sclerosis treatment landscape is poised for further transformation in the coming decade.

Approved Multiple Sclerosis Drug Analysis

BRIUMVI: TG Therapeutics

BRIUMVI is an innovative monoclonal antibody that binds to a distinct epitope on CD20-positive B-cells. Targeting CD20 with monoclonal antibodies has become a key strategy in treating autoimmune diseases like relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). BRIUMVI is specifically engineered through glycoengineering to lack certain sugar molecules typically found on antibodies. This modification enhances its ability to deplete B-cells effectively at lower doses. BRIUMVI is approved for use in adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Tyruko: Sandoz

Tyruko has been designed to closely resemble the reference medicine, a well-established and highly effective anti-α4 integrin monoclonal antibody used for modifying disease progression in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In the United States, Tyruko is approved as a standalone treatment for relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, as well as for treating Crohn's disease in adults. It is the first and only FDA-approved biosimilar for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

