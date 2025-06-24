Virtual Training And Simulation Strategic Business Report 2025: Virtual Training Market Forecast For $844 Billion Valuation By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$449.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$844.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Virtual Training and Simulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Immersive Learning Tools Spurs Growth in Virtual Simulation Technologies Expansion of E-Learning Platforms Across Sectors Expands Market for Virtual Training Solutions Growing Adoption of VR/AR in Corporate Training Propels Demand for Simulated Learning Environments Remote Workforce Trends Strengthen Business Case for Virtual Training Platforms Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability of Simulated Training Accelerate Adoption Across Industries Integration of AI and Gamification in Training Environments Sustains Market Engagement Advancements in Haptic Feedback and Immersive Hardware Drive Realism in Simulation Training Personalized and Adaptive Learning Experiences Generate Demand for Data-Driven Simulation Tools Growing Acceptance of Remote Certification Programs Drives Growth of Virtual Learning Modules Cross-Sector Demand from Aviation, Manufacturing, and Healthcare Fuels Innovation in Training Simulations
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 42 companies featured in this Virtual Training and Simulation market report include:
- ANSYS, Inc. BAE Systems plc CAE Inc. Cubic Corporation Elbit Systems Ltd. GSE Systems, Inc. Indra Sistemas, S.A. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Laerdal Medical Lockheed Martin Corporation MAK Technologies, Inc. Mursion, Inc. ON24, Inc. Oxford Medical Simulation QinetiQ Group plc Raytheon Technologies Corporation Rheinmetall AG Saab AB Thales Group
