Entrinsik Achieves Prestigious Ellucian Saas Verified Badges For Higher Education Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Ellucian SaaS Verified status signals a major advancement in Entrinsik's partnership with Ellucian and validates the company's technical capabilities in delivering secure, reliable cloud-to-cloud connectivity. To achieve this verification, Entrinsik underwent a rigorous process including submitting comprehensive applications, navigating Ellucian's validation framework, and successfully demonstrating SaaS connectivity through functional and performance testing against Ellucian's core validation requirements.

status showcases our team's technical expertise and our broader mission to revolutionize higher education technology

Post thi

"This verification isn't just a badge-it's concrete validation that our solutions seamlessly integrate with Ellucian's cloud environment, providing our higher education clients with confidence in their technology investments," said Brad Leupen, CEO of Entrinsik. "As institutions increasingly migrate to cloud-based systems, this verification demonstrates our readiness to support their digital transformation journeys with proven, trusted solutions."

With the SaaS Verified status, Informer's integration with Ellucian Insights-supporting both on-premises and cloud-to-cloud read-only connectivity-now carries Ellucian's formal validation. The verification ensures educational institutions can leverage Informer's reporting and analytics functionality while maintaining the security and reliability expected in modern cloud environments.

Similarly, Enrole clients benefit from the ability to update Ellucian Colleague with student demographic data and enrollment information, creating a more cohesive ecosystem for continuing education and workforce development programs. This integration streamlines administrative processes and enhances data consistency across institutional systems, while supporting increased enrollments and revenue growth through more efficient program management and outreach.

"Earning Ellucian SaaS Verified status showcases our team's technical expertise and our broader mission to revolutionize higher education technology," said Madhavi W. Chandra, CPO of Entrinsik. "We're not just connecting systems; we're creating intelligent, responsive environments that allow universities and colleges to future-proof their technical strategy and focus on student outcomes."

The verification places Entrinsik in an elite category of Ellucian Build Partners with solutions specifically equipped to serve Ellucian customers in cloud environments. The company's solutions will now be showcased on Ellucian's Partner Catalog as "Verified for SaaS Solution," increasing visibility and credibility among Ellucian's extensive higher education customer base.

About Entrinsik

Entrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness the power of data. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Its flagship BI platform, Informer, empowers organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights through self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting – all under a secure, audited framework that meets SOC 2 standards, ensuring data security, governance, and compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. To learn more about Entrinsik and its platforms, visit

SOURCE Entrinsik