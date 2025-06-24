XRP Defi Breakout: Martini Market Presale Soars As Market Rebounds After Cease‐Fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global markets, rattled by recent Middle East tensions, are now rallying following news of a cease‐fire between Israel and Iran. Cryptocurrencies led the way, Bitcoin rebounded to around $105K, while XRP surged approximately 9% driven by a wave of renewed risk appetite.

Against this backdrop of recovery and stabilization, the $MRT presale for Martini Market is charging ahead. In under 24 hours, over 40% of the 50,000 XRP soft‐cap has been filled, proof that modern XRP investors are looking beyond volatility and leaning into genuine DeFi innovation.

From Panic to Progress: Why the Rebound Matters

The cease‐fire has restored market confidence. XRP snapped back from around $1.90 to over $2.20 in a single day, supported by strong whale accumulation and renewed inflows .

This shift from defensive safe‐haven positions toward growth assets has created prime conditions for new smart‐contract use cases on XRPL.

Martini Market Hits the Ground Running

A host of XRPL developments have set the stage:



Stablecoins like RLUSD and USDC are gaining traction.

An EVM‐compatible side‐chain is nearing rollout.



Now, Martini Market steps in as the first on‐chain, permissionless prediction market on XRPL, enabling users to speculate on real‐world events like elections, sports outcomes, and asset prices. Built on XRPL's speed and ultra‐low fees, this is DeFi with purpose and scale.

$MRT Token: Utility Plus Time‐Sensitive Edge

$MRT is not just a token, t's a gateway to the new XRPL economy:



Launch and earn from custom markets



Vote on upgrades, resolve disputes, shape the protocol

Stake and earn liquidity rewards



And here's the kicker: Early participants can buy at 1 XRP = 16 MRT , with an expected listing rate of 1 XRP = 11 MRT , a built-in 30% gain at launch.

Presale Snapshot



Presale Alocation : 4 million $MRT



Total Supply : 10 million



Soft‐Cap : 50,000 XRP (now 40% filled)



Hard‐Cap : 250,000 XRP



Duration : 30 days

Listing : Magnetic X and top centralized exchanges



A streamlined, tier‐free process ensures fast and fair access.

How to Join the $MRT Presale

Purchase XRP on Binance, Coinbase, or similarSend it to your Xaman Wallet (formerly XUMM)Visit martini.marke and use the presale sectionSend XRP to the provided presale address or QR codeAdd the $MRT trustline via the link on the presale pageMRT tokens are dropped into your wallet after presale ends

Why Now



Cease‐fire brings stability and risk appetite back into crypto



XRPL is evolving with stablecoins, oracles, and new protocols

Martini Market is launching at the perfect moment , on one of the world's most robust ledgers



With 40% of the soft‐cap already claimed , this is your window to join before listing and ride the next wave of community‐driven DeFi on XRP.

Join the XRP DeFi revolution before it's too late :

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Martini Market. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

