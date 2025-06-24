Omni Family Institute And Becky Haas Partner To Expand Trauma-Informed Training Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Family Institute, a leader in evidence-based training and tools for those impacted by the child welfare system, is excited to announce a new partnership with Becky Haas, a nationally and internationally recognized expert in trauma-informed care. Together, they will expand access to practical, proven resources that equip professionals to foster healing, resilience, and healthy connection in their communities.

Research has shown that trauma, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs) can be strong indicators of future outcomes. Fortunately, these effects can be buffered by meaningful relationships and supportive environments. As renowned trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry notes, "Your history of connectedness is a better predictor of your health than your history of adversity."

Becky Haas has spent the past decade translating this research into action. A dynamic trainer and organizational coach, Becky has developed a library of sector-specific professional development courses now used across the country-and beyond. Two of her courses are accredited for continuing education in Tennessee, and her law enforcement training is part of the Virtual Academy of Law Enforcement curriculum.

In 2024, OFI President and Executive Director Melinda (Mindy) Kiser heard Becky speak on "Creating Trauma-Informed Healthy Communities" and immediately saw alignment with OFI's mission. That connection led to a formal partnership to expand access to Becky's foundational training, Basics of Trauma, ACEs, Resilience, and Using a Trauma-Informed Approach.

"We're thrilled to partner with Becky Haas to bring her expertise and energy to an even broader audience," said Kiser. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to equip communities with research-backed, realistic tools that make a lasting difference in the lives of children and families."

"Trauma is the root cause of many of the challenges faced by families and communities. Empirical research now informs us of new tools to help trauma survivors not only to heal but to flourish. I am overjoyed to partner with the Omni Family Institute in spreading this message," said Becky Haas, International Speaker and Trainer.

About Becky Haas

Known for her contagious enthusiasm, Becky Haas is an international advocate, trainer, and coach on trauma-informed care and the ACEs and PCEs studies. She led groundbreaking community transformation work in Northeast Tennessee that was recognized by SAMHSA as a national model. Becky also co-authored Tennessee's Building a Trauma-Informed System of Care toolkit, which has been recommended by Johns Hopkins as a practical tool for building community resilience. Learn more at beckyhaas .

About Omni Family Institute

Omni Family Institute, launched in 2023 as part of the Omni Family of Services, is dedicated to delivering evidence-based models and training with a focus on child welfare and behavioral health. The Institute aims to promote growth and forward movement, ensuring everyone thrives.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Omni Family Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED