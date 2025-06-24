Mvix Collaborates With Amazon Signage Stick, Launches Enterprise-Grade Digital Signage CMS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sterling, VA , June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





This plug & play solution easily converts your TV into a digital signage display.

The Amazon Signage Stick is a powerful, cost-effective digital signage media player, designed for small and medium businesses. Signage Stick and Mvix software offer a seamless setup with automatic CMS launch in kiosk mode, allowing businesses to easily connect to screens and display content without technical expertise.

Whether managing one display or scaling across multiple locations, the Signage Stick delivers professional signage performance with the reliability and security of Amazon, making it a perfect solution for businesses looking to enhance their visual communication efficiently.

Enterprise Features at a Groundbreaking Price

Mvix CMS is packed with professional-grade tools to support diverse digital signage applications, including:



Cloud-Based Centralized Management – Control multiple screens across locations remotely with real-time content updates.

Dynamic Content Scheduling – Automate content playback with rules-based scheduling for targeted messaging.

End-to-End Device Management - Remote monitoring and management of endpoints across locations.

Multi-User Access & Role-Based Permissions – Assign different access levels to team members to streamline collaboration.

Data-Driven Content & Integrations – Connect to third-party applications, live data feeds, and API integrations for dynamic content display. Advanced Security & Compliance – Ensure data integrity, backed by IS027001 and SOC2 security with enterprise-level encryption and compliance support.

"Our mission has always been to make enterprise-level digital signage technology available to businesses of all sizes," said Mike Kilian, Executive VP at Mvix. "With this launch, we're pairing the affordability of Amazon Signage Sticks with the power of Mvix CMS, making it easier than ever to deploy, manage, and scale digital signage networks."

A Game-Changer for Businesses of All Sizes

By offering Mvix CMS at just $10 per month, Mvix is redefining the digital signage landscape. The combination of Amazon's cost-effective signage hardware with Mvix's sophisticated software enables businesses, retailers, corporate offices, educational institutions, and hospitality venues to leverage high-impact digital signage solutions without breaking the bank.

This unprecedented affordable price for a state-of-the-art, enterprise solution is set to drive widespread digital signage adoption. Its cost-effectiveness and scalability will allow businesses to invest in impactful communication strategies while keeping costs low.

Availability & Pricing

The Mvix CMS and Amazon Signage Stick collaboration is available now at the special introductory price of $10 per month per screen. Businesses can sign up for a personalized demo and experience the expansive features available in Mvix Digital Signage Software .

For more information or to get started, visit or contact a Solutions Consultant at 866.310.4923.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions since 2005. It has helped businesses transform communication through dynamic and engaging visual content. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Mvix offers a comprehensive suite of digital signage solutions designed to meet the needs across verticals and use-cases. Learn more at





From digital menu boards to directories, Mvix brings enterprise-grade signage solutions to your building.





Press inquiries

Mvix



Michael Kilian

...

866.310.4923

23475 Rock Haven Way, Suite 125

Sterling, VA 20166 (USA)



