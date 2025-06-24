MY GYM CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF NICKELODEON's BELOVED EXPLORER DORA WITH EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL GYM TAKEOVER THIS JULY
"We absolutely love Dora at My Gym," said Cameron Bunce , EVP of Strategic Partnerships at My Gym Enterprises. "This franchise has always been about adventure, exploration, education, and fun-exactly what My Gym stands for. The new Dora content gives us the perfect opportunity to engage our families with exciting in-gym activities while introducing them to the next generation of Dora stories. We know our members are going to love every minute of it."
Launching alongside the My Gym activation, "The Great Dora Fiesta" will also feature: an original feature-length live-action movie, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado; new seasons of the brand-new animated series DORA; the return of cousin Diego in the hour-long special Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues; and additional experiences for kids and families, spanning consumer products, prosocial initiatives and on-the-ground marketing activations. Dora content is available on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.
About My Gym
My Gym is the global leader in early childhood development and fitness centers, offering structured, age-appropriate classes that combine movement, music, learning, and fun. With more than 600 locations worldwide, My Gym creates nurturing environments where children ages 6 weeks to 10 years build strength, confidence, and lifelong friendships through imaginative physical play. Learn more at .
About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA , PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.
CONTACT: Cameron Bunce, [email protected]
SOURCE My Gym Enterprises
