Main Intelligence Directorate Shows How Nexus Unit Destroys Russian Drones
Video: MID
The post states that the Nexus Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate, which specializes in anti-drone warfare, is ensuring a no-fly zone for Russian invaders on the front line by“cutting off” the enemy's reconnaissance and strike enemy UAVs right in the sky.
The destruction of Russian aerial reconnaissance and strike drones is an important component of Ukraine's success on the battlefield, the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized.Read also: Russian army attacks Dnipro with missiles in morning, injuring three
As reported by Ukrinform, Main Intelligence Directorate drones struck one of Russia's most valuable radar stations in Crimea , the 98L6 Yenisei.
Illustrative photo
Photos from Ukrinform can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment