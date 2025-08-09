Main Intelligence Directorate Shows How Nexus Unit Destroys Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate published a video on Facebook .

The post states that the Nexus Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate, which specializes in anti-drone warfare, is ensuring a no-fly zone for Russian invaders on the front line by“cutting off” the enemy's reconnaissance and strike enemy UAVs right in the sky.

The destruction of Russian aerial reconnaissance and strike drones is an important component of Ukraine's success on the battlefield, the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Main Intelligence Directorate drones struck one of Russia's most valuable radar stations in Crimea , the 98L6 Yenisei.

