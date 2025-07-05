Cierra Ortega's Friends 'Take A Step Back From Running' Love Island USA 7 Contestant's Account After Racial Slur Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cierra Ortega, the Love Island USA Season 7 contestant, is making headlines after multiple posts allegedly featuring language offensive to Asian communities resurfaced. Recently, two of Cierra Ortega's close friends broke silence over the old social media posts and have taken“a step back from running” 25-year-old Love Island contestant's accounts.

Several social media users expressed disappointment with the use of language and demanded her removal from the show. The controversy reached a point that Love Island Season 7 team is now planning to hold a meeting and make a decision about Ortega's future on the reality series, The Sun reported.

Addressing the issue, Love Island USA Season 5 former contestant Johnnie Oliva in an Instagram story said,“I'm sure many of you have noticed I have refrained from talking about Love Island and have stopped publicly supporting my friend on the show. This was after I saw the post involving a racial slur for the first time,”

She added,“I loved supporting her during the time on the show, but once I came across that post, I felt it was necessary to take a step back. I do not support or condone that kind of language, never have, never will."

"Racism in any form is unacceptable, and to be clear, unless you are Asian, you do not get to decide whether or not that word is offensive. Anyone who isn't Asian should not be speaking about the seriousness or impact of that word," she said concluding her statement.

'Decided to take a step back'

The other major remark came from Cierra Ortega's friend, MJ Hedderman, who had been managing her account while she was on the show. Speaking out on the issue, she said,“Hi guys, I see your comments concerning someone I love and care about,” adding, she said,“I want to be clear that I do not condone racism, bigotry, or hate in any way shape or form nor was I aware of the recent screenshots until they were posted.”

Condemning racism, Cierra Ortega's friend stated,“I discovered it at the same time as all of you did. I cannot speak for anybody or make any statements besides my own, and decided to take a step back from running her account. I was asked by her family to turn off comments and refrain from speaking on her behalf. This situation has been really difficult and I'm still processing everything,”