Fast Lane Transportation Expands Orange EV Electric Fleet, Citing Exceptional Service And Proven Performance
"We were hesitant at first. It was a big shift and there were a lot of unknowns," said Wilson. "But Orange EV delivered. The performance has been incredible, and when we've needed service, our Orange EV technician arrived quickly and completed the service onsite. That kind of support is a big reason we're expanding."
Fast Lane's fleet includes Orange EV trucks that are now five to six years old and still running strong. The trucks operate daily in harsh yard environments - including mud, dirt, potholes, and more - without any drop in performance.
"Our trucks take a beating," Wilson added. "But they keep running. That kind of durability matters to us and our customers."
Key reasons Fast Lane continues to invest in Orange EV include:
-
Exceptional customer service with fast, dependable support
Reliable performance in high-demand conditions across multiple years of use
Less downtime leading to higher operational efficiency
Ease of earning ongoing WAIRE credits to meet regulatory requirements
"It's been a privilege to work with Fast Lane and to help keep their operations running smoothly," said Wayne Mathisen, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange EV. "Our onsite, we-come-to-you mobile service is designed to minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. We look forward to expanding our relationship and continuing to deliver the reliable support they count on."
Given the proven value from these yard trucks, Fast Lane Transportation is building on its success and positioning for continued growth using Orange EV's turnkey electric truck solutions.
About Fast Lane Transportation Inc.
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Wilmington, California, Fast Lane Transportation provides intermodal and logistics services across Southern California. The company prioritizes quality, accessibility, and reliability in all areas of its operations and technology strategy.
About Orange EV
Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of 100 percent electric terminal trucks in the United States. Headquartered in Kansas City, Orange EV provides a full turnkey solution including trucks, charging infrastructure, and nationwide service. The company's trucks are deployed across more than 40 states with a proven track record for uptime and total cost of ownership savings.
SOURCE Orange EV
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment