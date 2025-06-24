Fast Lane Transportation Expands Orange EV Electric Fleet, Citing Exceptional Service And Proven Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) What began as a cautious first step into electric trucks in 2019 has now become a core part of Fast Lane's operations. According to Operations Manager Henry Wilson, Orange EV's reliability and responsive support turned early uncertainty into long-term confidence.

"We were hesitant at first. It was a big shift and there were a lot of unknowns," said Wilson. "But Orange EV delivered. The performance has been incredible, and when we've needed service, our Orange EV technician arrived quickly and completed the service onsite. That kind of support is a big reason we're expanding."

Fast Lane's fleet includes Orange EV trucks that are now five to six years old and still running strong. The trucks operate daily in harsh yard environments - including mud, dirt, potholes, and more - without any drop in performance.

"Our trucks take a beating," Wilson added. "But they keep running. That kind of durability matters to us and our customers."

Key reasons Fast Lane continues to invest in Orange EV include:



Exceptional customer service with fast, dependable support

Reliable performance in high-demand conditions across multiple years of use

Less downtime leading to higher operational efficiency Ease of earning ongoing WAIRE credits to meet regulatory requirements

"It's been a privilege to work with Fast Lane and to help keep their operations running smoothly," said Wayne Mathisen, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange EV. "Our onsite, we-come-to-you mobile service is designed to minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. We look forward to expanding our relationship and continuing to deliver the reliable support they count on."

Given the proven value from these yard trucks, Fast Lane Transportation is building on its success and positioning for continued growth using Orange EV's turnkey electric truck solutions.

About Fast Lane Transportation Inc.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Wilmington, California, Fast Lane Transportation provides intermodal and logistics services across Southern California. The company prioritizes quality, accessibility, and reliability in all areas of its operations and technology strategy.

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of 100 percent electric terminal trucks in the United States. Headquartered in Kansas City, Orange EV provides a full turnkey solution including trucks, charging infrastructure, and nationwide service. The company's trucks are deployed across more than 40 states with a proven track record for uptime and total cost of ownership savings.

SOURCE Orange EV