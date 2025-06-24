Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss Expansion Of Economic Cooperation And Trade
Turkmen Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee on Economic Cooperation Rashid Meredov held talks via videoconference with Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation Hiroyuki Tsubai, who also chairs the Japanese-Turkmen Committee.
The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the
operationalization of prior accords and delineated prospective
synergies in the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, and agronomic domains.
Focused scrutiny was directed towards the ramifications of
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's diplomatic engagement in Japan in
April 2025, wherein strategic high-level dialogues and a business
symposium were convened.
Both entities reiterated their dedication to a sustained collaborative alliance and underscored the significance of the bilateral task forces in propelling synergistic initiatives ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment