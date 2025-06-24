Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kurdistan Welcomes Iran-Israeli Occupation Ceasefire


2025-06-24 06:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, June 24 (KUNA) -- President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
In a statement, Barzani said, "I firmly believe that the only path toward stability, security, and lasting prosperity in the Middle East lies in comprehensive and constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between all parties."
He expressed appreciation to President Trump and other leaders for their commitment to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts at this critical time."(end)
sbr


MENAFN24062025000071011013ID1109715267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search