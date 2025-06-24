403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kurdistan Welcomes Iran-Israeli Occupation Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, June 24 (KUNA) -- President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
In a statement, Barzani said, "I firmly believe that the only path toward stability, security, and lasting prosperity in the Middle East lies in comprehensive and constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between all parties."
He expressed appreciation to President Trump and other leaders for their commitment to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts at this critical time."(end)
sbr
In a statement, Barzani said, "I firmly believe that the only path toward stability, security, and lasting prosperity in the Middle East lies in comprehensive and constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between all parties."
He expressed appreciation to President Trump and other leaders for their commitment to diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts at this critical time."(end)
sbr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment