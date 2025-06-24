Automotive Active Safety Systems Outlook Report 2025-2034 $137.3 Bn Market Accelerates With Safety Innovations And Autonomous Driving Push

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Active Safety Systems Market Outlook 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Active Safety Systems Market is projected to reach a value of USD 137.3 billion by 2034, growing from USD 49.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.1%

This market forms a pivotal part of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) realm, emphasizing technologies that preemptively aid in accident prevention. Innovations in the sector, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring, are elevating vehicle safety while significantly lowering collision risks. A surge in regulatory frameworks, consumer inclination toward safer vehicles, and strides toward autonomous vehicles are catalyzing the market's robust expansion and technological advancement. These systems not only enhance driver vigilance and reaction but also act as a conduit towards a self-driving future.

The year 2024 marked notable progress within the sector, propelled by stringent safety mandates and shifting consumer demands. Industry leaders unveiled cutting-edge safety features, enhancing pedestrian detection accuracy, refining camera and radar technology, and boosting vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication. The integration of AI and machine learning has facilitated more nuanced decision-making, enabling swift and reliable reactions to complex traffic scenarios. Additionally, the rising prevalence of electrified and interconnected vehicles is fostering a greater demand for active safety solutions, setting the stage for innovative breakthroughs.

Looking towards 2025 and beyond, the market is poised for continued growth, with automakers progressing toward higher vehicle automation. Emerging sensor technologies, such as solid-state LiDAR and ultrawideband radar, promise superior object detection and comprehensive 360-degree coverage. The broadening of 5G and V2X infrastructure is set to enhance vehicle-environment communication, further bolstering safety. Developing markets are anticipated to fuel growth, driven by stricter safety norms and the increasing affordability of advanced ADAS features. Thus, active safety systems will remain crucial in realizing safer roads and more efficient traffic management.

Market Analytics

The market dynamics involve a comprehensive analysis of supporting and challenging factors impacting supply and demand within the sector. Evaluations of the parent, derivative, and intermediaries' markets shed light on the entire supply chain, exploring possible substitutes. In-depth geopolitical, demographic, and Porter's five forces analyses provide accurate market projections.

Recent market developments and transactions are analyzed for their implications on future growth, assessing factors such as new entrants, substitutes, competition, supplier network, distribution channels, capital demands, regulatory landscape, and alternative options. Trade and pricing analysis grants insights into the global landscape, aiding strategic planning, vendor-client partnerships, understanding pricing trends, and identifying new sales channels, including the latest impacts of global events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Competitive Intelligence

An in-depth analysis of company revenues, product offerings, and strategies unveils the competitive terrain. Profiling of industry leaders featuring product portfolios, SWOT analysis, financials, and strategic initiatives provides a clear market view. Updates on new product launches, investments, M&A activity, partnerships, awards, and expansions keep stakeholders informed and strategically positioned.

Key Insights Automotive Active Safety Systems Market



Advent of advanced sensor technologies for heightened detection accuracy.

AI and machine learning integration for adaptive safety interventions.

Expansion of V2V and V2X communication capabilities.

Adoption of safety features in mid-range vehicles as standard.

Focus on reducing urban accidents through enhanced pedestrian detection.

Stringent regulations enforcing advanced driver assistance features.

Consumer demand for state-of-the-art safety technologies.

Technological advancements facilitating cost-effective safety systems.

Increasing demand driven by electric and connected vehicles. High costs associated with sophisticated sensors and data systems.

Segmentation By Product Type



Driver Monitoring

Blind Spot Detection

Night Vision System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Lane Departure Warning Other Products

By Sensor Type



Radar Sensor Lidar Sensor

By Application



Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle SUVs

By Geography



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Key Attributes:

