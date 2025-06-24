403
Qatar Condemns Iran’s Attack on Al Udeid Air Base
(MENAFN) On Monday, Qatar strongly denounced Iran’s missile strike targeting the US Al Udeid Air Base situated within its borders, describing the assault as a “blatant violation” of its national sovereignty and airspace.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson communicated on X that Qatar reserves the right to take action consistent with international law following the missile attack, which Iran launched in response to recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Majed al-Ansari voiced Qatar’s “strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard,” labeling the act as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.”
He emphasized that “Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately and directly to this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law.”
Al-Ansari further reported that Qatari air defense systems effectively intercepted the Iranian missiles. He noted that the base had been evacuated beforehand following precautionary protocols due to the rising tensions in the region.
He confirmed that all necessary steps were implemented to safeguard personnel at the facility, including Qatari forces, allied troops, and other individuals stationed there.
Al-Ansari assured that the missile strike caused no casualties.
