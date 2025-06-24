Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 - Finance And Technology Exhibition

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)FINTEX SUMMIT 2025-Finance and Technology Exhibition is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The two-day exhibition is being organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, and the global partnership of Visa.

This international summit, dedicated to the theme "New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Digital Integration, Fintech Partnerships and Cybersecurity", is considered the leading platform for digital transformation and innovation-oriented cooperation in the region.

The summit will be a melting pot of high-level discussions, featuring seven thematic panels that will surely keep the ball rolling. The main focus will be on the application of financial technologies, digital payment ecosystems, the use of artificial intelligence in banking, open banking, regtech solutions, and dynamically developing bank-fintech cooperation models. At the same time, challenges related to cybersecurity and data protection in the digital environment will also be widely discussed.

The event is set to draw a crowd of around 300 international and regional organizations, with heavyweights like the US, the European Union, the CIS, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific regions all in the mix. All in all, over 1,500 delegates are set to throw their hats in the ring, including folks from government agencies, commercial banks, fintech companies, payment technology providers, investors, diplomatic missions, and academic institutions. About 50 local and international speakers will share trends and best practices in financial technologies at the event.

Within the framework of the summit, Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Kazakhstan Financiers Association, as well as the Credit Bureaus of Turkic-speaking States, strengthening mutual cooperation.

To note, the FINTECH SUMMIT represents a pivotal convergence of global financial thought leaders, serving as one of the premier international financial symposiums convened annually in Baku. Another pivotal nexus of discourse is the International Banking Forum.

