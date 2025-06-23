Dubai: Al Barsha 2 To Lead 20-Minute City Concept With 17Km Of Walking, Cycling Paths

A district in Al Barsha 2 will be among the first to adopt Dubai's 20-minute city concept .

The Model District Project will feature 17km of walking and cycling paths, seamlessly connecting residents to key spots such as the Mall of the Emirates, Al Quoz Creative Zone, the Hessa Street cycling track, and the walking and cycling routes in Dubai Hills.

Additionally, these paths will link Al Barsha 2 with popular residential and tourist destinations in Al Sufouh and Jumeirah Beach.

The project was one of the several key developments presented to Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) provided updates on various major road corridors being developed to improve traffic flow across the emirate, with the 20-minute city pla forming a key component.

The '20-minute city' concept aims to create communities where residents can access essential services - including education, healthcare, retail, recreation, mosques, and childcare facilities - within a 20-minute walk or bike ride, eliminating the need for private vehicles.

This initiative aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The 20-minute project is designed to improve liveability, expand green and open spaces, improve pedestrian infrastructure, and promote sustainable mobility by enabling safe and convenient movement.

A significant part of this plan includes enhancing pedestrian infrastructure and linking it with public transport networks, including the expansion of the Dubai Metro and the upcoming Dubai Loo and Rail Bus.

The project will also introduce three community spaces and rest stops for pedestrians and cyclists, enhance green areas by planting over 590 trees, and upgrade public amenities with smart, shaded seating. Additionally, two rental stations for bicycles and e-scooters will be installed to further promote sustainable mobility.

13.5 cycling, e-scooter track

A 13.5-km cycling and e-scooter track is currently under construction along Hessa Street, linking Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills. The route will feature two architecturally unique bridges: one crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and the other spanning Al Khail Road. Each bridge will be five metres wide, with three metres dedicated to cyclists and e-scooter riders, and two metres reserved for pedestrians.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote sustainable and soft mobility options in Dubai, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents. As part of this project, the RTA plans to assign names to cycling tracks, create a distinctive identity for each route, and strengthen partnerships with private sectors.

The initiative also seeks to attract investment, expand services for cyclists, and support the organisation of sports and recreational events along the tracks.

Currently, Dubai boasts 557km of dedicated cycling tracks, with 100km under construction and an additional 185km planned over the coming years. In 2024, the city recorded 47 million cycling trips, highlighting the growing popularity of cycling as a mode of transport.