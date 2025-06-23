Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitcoin Wave Analysis 23 June 2025


2025-06-23 11:05:53
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

– Bitcoin reversed from round support level 100,000

– Likely to rise to resistance level 105,000

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the round support level 100,000, the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

This support area was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily down channel from May.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 105,000.

MENAFN23062025000156011031ID1109713526

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search